What is hypnosis, how science works and what we say: we dismantle the main false myths

THE’hypnosis It is an ancient practice. Used since ancient Egypt, over time it has been surrounded by a Alone of mysterythanks to its most spectacular aspects, the distorted use in the media and striking cases such as that of BRIDEY MURPHY, which have helped to consolidate an image of the hypnosis linked to the world of paranormal and of pseudoscience. Still, hypnosis is one real practicenow supported by Solid scientific basesused as an accompanying tool in numerous therapies. Let’s dispel some of the main false myths And let’s find out what He really says science.

Is it true that control is completely lost with hypnosis?

When we think of hypnosis, scenes in which a person come to mind It totally loses controltransforming itself into a sort of “zombie” ready to blindly obey the orders of the hypnotizer. In reality, it is not so at all. During the hypnotic state you are certainly more suggestiblebut not to the point of performing actions against one’s will.

Hypnosis is one altered state of consciousness in which the brain behaves in a particular way. For example, some areas involved in critical judgment and in response to the stimuli of the environmentlike the Front trap cortexare less active. This leads to a state of ultra focused attention and to one greater suggestibility. At the same time, the activity of the Default Mode Network – an active brain circuit when We reflect on ourselves – thus favoring a sense of gate.

The image is a FMRI scan that shows the regions of the brain involved in the default Mode Network. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



In summary, those who are in hypnosis is very concentrated on the current experience, less sensitive to external stimuli and habitual thoughts, and therefore more inclined to let themselves be guided. A bit like when we look at a film that deeply involves us: we identify with the characters and live their emotions, Momentarily detaching us from reality.

Are the magicians we see on television really hypnotist?

No. The figure of “magician-hypnotist“It is a legacy built by cinema and television. Due to its fascinating characteristics, hypnosis lends itself well to scenographic showsbut what we see on TV is pure entertainmentnot science. Today, hypnotists are Highly specialized professionals – doctors, dentists or psychologists – who use hypnosis as therapeutic tool In areas such as pain management, psychotherapy or addiction treatment. In Italy, in fact, only Those who own precise qualifications can practice hypnosis for clinical purposes. In this regard, the Italian law it is very clear, dedicating specific articles of the hypnosis of the Criminal code:

Art. 613 – hypnotic suggestion without consent

«Anyone, through hypnotic suggestion (…) places a person, without the consent of her, in a state of inability to understand or want, is punished with imprisonment of up to a year. (…) The penalty can go up to five years if the culprit has acted to make a crime commit or if the person made incapable commits a crime. “ Art. 728 – treatment suitable for suppressing the consciousness or will of others

“Anyone who places some, with its consent, in a state of narcosis or hypnotism (…) is punished if the fact derives from the fact for the safety of the person. The provision does not apply if hypnosis is practiced for scientific purposes or care by health professionals. “

The law, therefore, protection those who undergo hypnosis and establishes that only qualified doctors and health professionals can practice it for therapeutic purposes, and only subject to consent. Even if it is not forbidden to practice hypnosis for non -clinical purposesthose who do it assumes a great responsibility: if they take advantage of the subject or puts their safety at risk, it can incur criminal consequences.

To enter hypnosis you need spirals or magical pendulums

No, entering hypnosis has nothing to do with hypnotic spirals, pendulums or others “magical” objects. It is a complex process, which requires Specific skills. It is necessary Driving the brain Towards that state of ultra focused attention we were talking about earlier, and this is not achieved with film tricks.

The collective imagination linked to hypnotic pendulum It was born once again from theatrical and television shows. In the past, tools such as the pendulum were really used by the first pioneers of hypnosis, but long before it became one scientific practice. Today hypnosis is induced through the verbal suggestion and relaxation and imagination techniques Precisely, the result of training and professional experience.