What is karma and where does the Buddhist moral law of spiritual cause and effect come from

The karma it’s not just a fashionable word: it’s an ancient idea that invites us to reflect on the fact that nothing happens by chance. Born in Vedic texts as a ritual gesture to maintain the balance of the world, the term – which in Sanskrit means “action” – has transformed into a law of moral and spiritual cause and effect. In Buddhism, what matters is the intention behind every action: karma thus becomes a guide to living with awareness. Having arrived in the West, it reminds us that we are responsible for our choices and the consequences they generate.

From Vedic origins to the law of return

The term “karma” comes from Sanskrit “karman”which means in fact “action, deed or work”. It’s talked about in the Vedic texts of theIndiadating back to 15th and 6th centuries BCwhere the term originally meant the ritual action capable of maintain cosmic order. Every gesture performed according to the correct ritual contributed to preserve the harmony of the worldevery mistake, however, risked upsetting that balance.

As the centuries passed, the meaning of the word shifted from the ritual to the moral and existential level. In the Texts of Upanisadcomposed around the 8th century BCkarma became the law of causality which regulates the destiny of the soul, according to which, the actions performed in one life determine the quality of the next: an uninterrupted cycle of causes and consequences called samsārathe wheel of births and deaths.

Buddhist thought: from action to thought

When, subsequently, in the 5th century BC, Siddhartha GautamaThe Buddhahe confronted the Brahmanical vision, accepted the principle of causality but reversed its interpretation. He shifted his attention from action to intention with which an action is performed: «It is not the action itself that matters, but the intention that generates it».

In this vision, the karma it is not a mysterious force that punishes or rewards, but one chain of mental causes. Every thought, word or gesture shapes the mind and creates habits. If an action arises fromignorance, anger or wishwill inevitably produce suffering. If instead it arises from compassion, awareness and empathy will generate serenity And peace.

This seemingly subtle shift in perspective has generated enormous consequences. Karma in fact becomes one psychological dynamics: it is the law of self-sustaining experience. And there liberation (Nirvana) is achieved by pursuing the awareness in our actions.

The karma that seduced the West

When the concept of karma came in Europe at the end of the nineteenth century, it found fertile ground: intolerance towards the promises of traditional religions and distrust for them political morals, it positively disposed the West to accept a more autonomous, more “just” ethical principle, in the universal sense of the term.

The karma as a concept and philosophy it offered and offers precisely that form of personal responsibility without dogma, creed or venerationwhere justice does not come from God, but from the consequences of one’s actions.

Symbol of karma, the endless knot.



The idea gradually changed below the influence of Schopenhauer and other philosopherswho offered a more spiritualist and in some cases optimistic interpretation: karma began to be seen as a principle that ensures balance in the universea sort of law that tends to “put things right”. Later, in the twentieth century, thanks to spread of eastern philosophies and then of New Age thoughtthe notion of karma was adopted into common language to talk about destiny, energy, balance and luck; among the most popular expressions came the “mantra”: “what you do comes back to you”.

Coming to the present day, we can find the word karma almost everywhere, and yet, behind many simplifications, there remains a powerful core: the idea that we are not just spectators of the world, but active participants. In the time of “everything right away”karma acts in some way as countercurrent thinking. It forces us to deal with the slowness of consequences. Therefore, although the West has softened, and largely exploited and commodified, the concept karmawhat remains is the invitation to be present and produce the world we would like to live in.