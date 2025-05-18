What is meant by perpetual motion and why it does not exist: the ball of the ball

When you hear about perpetual motorcyclewe mean that bike that yes it would raise attempt without the need to provide further energy. If it really existed, it would be a revolutionary gimmick: this would in fact allow to produce unlimited energy, solving one of the greatest problems of humanity. In reality this is not possible and the explanation is only physical. The Second principle of thermodynamics In fact, tells us that when a car does a job there is always a part of energy that comes “degraded” And it is no longer useful to perform work.

This also applies to the tool tested in First episode of the Geopop house – Our program in the early web evening. This tool is made up of a funnel in which metal marbles are inserted: once they come out of the funnel, these channe them on a ramp and, taking speed, are able to make a ride, finally returning to the funnel. According to someone, this motorcycle would be perpetual because it would allow the biglia to not need further energy and continue to turn indefinitely.

In fact, even in this case, it is a Bufala: In the middle of the ramp there is a electromagnet Hidden that attracts metal marbles during the descent, increasing their speed. When the marbles are close to the electromagnete, this goes out, allowing the now accelerated marbles to have enough energy to make a complete tour. If we turn off the car, in fact, we immediately notice how the marbles stop in the middle of the tracks by interrupting the “magnetic perpetual motion”. In this case, in fact, a part of their energy is lost in the form of friction and therefore of heat.