Donald Trump would be ready to offer Vladimir Putin access to rare lands and other economic incentives in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine. The US president and the Russian will meet at the American military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on the day of August, and at the negotiation table we will not only talk about the conflict, but also of possible economic affairs that both Washington and Moscow could benefit.

Preparations for the meeting in Alaska

The two leaders are working closely with their respective economic representatives. Trump is discussing with the American treasure secretary Scott Beesent and other high administration officials, while Putin is traveling to Alaska with the Minister of Finance, Anton Siluanov, and Kirill A. Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Fund for direct investments and special envoy of the President for investments and economic cooperation.

✈️ Heading to Alaska Soon. Honored to Join the Russian Official Delegation at the Putin – Trump Summit On August 15. 🕊️ Dialogue Will Prevail! 🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mnfh9e317g – Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) August 14, 2025

Russian President’s adviser Yuri Ushakov said that leaders will discuss the “enormous potential not exploited” in the economic relations between Russia and the United States. “There is an exchange of opinions on the further development of bilateral cooperation, also in the commercial and economic sphere,” said Ushakov.

Ukrainian rare lands at the center of negotiations

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, the United States are preparing to offer Putin financial incentives to end the war, including access to rare lands minerals in the areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russia.

Ukraine is believed to hold 10 percent of the world lithium reserves, used in the production of batteries, and two of its major deposits are in areas occupied by Russia. Putin has claimed their possession and does not want to give it up. “There is a series of incentives, including a potential agreement on minerals and rare earths,” a source aware of the proposals told The Telegraph.

The agreement on the Ukrainian rare lands signed: Kiev’s requests accepted

In May, the United States signed with Kiev an agreement on rare earth minerals that allows them to exploit the large natural resources of Ukraine. Washington will need to establish new mineral operations, which could be accelerated by Russian cooperation.

The question of Russian planes

Other incentives include the abolition of the prohibitions for the export of parts and equipment necessary for the maintenance of Russian planes, which have fallen in ruins. The western countries have limited the access of Moscow to crucial spare parts and other equipment after the invasion of 2022, forcing the airlines and the armed forces to cannibate the old planes to obtain spare parts.

Almost 30 percent of the Russian western manufacturing planes, excluded from maintenance, could be put on the ground within the next five years, this year suggested Sergei Chemezov, head of Rostec, the conglomerate of the defense of state ownership of Russia.

Moscow therefore needs to get rid of these sanctions, and eliminating them could be a great deal for the American producer Boeing. With a fleet of over 700 planes dominated by Airbus and Boeing, Russian airlines could return to contact American suppliers for the critical parts and maintenance, with a huge volume of business.

The Strait of Bering and natural resources

According to the conservative newspaper, Trump would also be evaluating the possibility of offering Russia the opportunity to exploit the precious natural resources present in the Strait that separates it from the United States. It is estimated that Alaska, separated from Russia from just three miles of the Bering Strait, contains significant reserves of oil and gas not yet discovered, including 13 percent of world oil. The development of the Russian presence in the narrow would strengthen Putin’s strategic interests in the Arctic region, which in 2022 represented 80 percent of Russia’s gas production.

The European location

British government sources have declared to The Telegraph that these incentives could also be acceptable for Europe, but only on condition that they are not seen as a reward for Russia. “The meaning is that it must be presented in order to align with public opinion on this issue, it cannot be seen as a reward for Putin,” said one of them.

The Wigordant model

As for the future of the territories already occupied, the Israeli occupation of the West Bank could be used as a model to end the war. Russia would have the military and economic control of Ukraine occupied under its own government body, similar to the De facto domain of Israel on the Palestinian territory.