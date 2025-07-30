What is the chikungunya virus transmitted by mosquitoes: what are the symptoms and how to defend themselves

In these days, cases of the disease have been confirmed Chikungunya in the Bolognese hinterland and in the province of Piacenza: the latter was defined “autochthonous” case as the patient was infected directly in Italy for a sting from a infected mosquito. The disease is already known in Italy and is transmitted by the mosquitoes of the genre Aedes, especially the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes Aegypti) and the tiger mosquito (Aedes Albopictus). Like Dengue, Zika and West Nile, Chikungunya also falls within the list of arbovirosi, i.e. those viral infections transmitted by arthropods such as mosquitoes, ticks and phlebotomas, which in Italy are subject to Special surveillance. The most common symptoms are joint pain, which can last even months, fever and fatigue. At the moment there are no approved drugs or vaccines in Europe: the Superior Health Institute recommends using anti -media repellentsmosquito nets and mechanical protections, such as long clothes to avoid being points. In the areas affected by the outbreak, in accordance with the indications of the National Arbovirosis Surveillance Plan, the administrations can prepare urgent interventions of mosquito disinfestation.

Everything you need to know about the Chikungunya virus

The Chikungunya (Chikv) virus is an arbovirus in RNA, of the genre Alphavirusisolated for the first time in 1952 in Tanzania. It is a virus sensitive to the following and temperatures above 58 ° C. The disease is of African origin, but it is now endemic in Southeast Asiain the Indian subcontinent, in the Pacific region and in the tropical regions of the Americas. Focolars have occurred in Europe on several occasions, following imported cases due to patients they had contract the disease abroad, and in some cases following autochthonous infections.

Genetic investigations have made it possible to identify in the different geographical macro-areas different strains of the virus: an isolated type in the areas of the Indian Ocean is distinct from strains present in Eastern, central and southern Africa, from those of West Africa and Asia.

How to transmit

The main vectors of the Chikv virus are mosquitoes A. Aegypti And A albopictus. In particular the tiger mosquito (A.Albopictus) is difficult to control as it is an insect ad Wide geographical distributionvery resistant and long -lived, well also adapted to urban environments And it also stings during the day.

The tiger mosquito that transmits the Chikungunya virus



If a man is developed by an infected mosquito (which therefore already has the virus in the circle), it is infected, develops the disease and it can be tank of other viruses for another mosquito that in pungering it will come into contact with the viral particles.

Direct transmission from men to man is not possible. Obviously an individual can contract the disease abroad and bring it involuntarily “home” where in a short time, if there are suitable environmental conditions (humid warm climate and the presence of mosquitoes), it could infect other people. In practice, you are infected with a mosquito and in turn we can infect other mosquitoes that will punish and infected new people: a new one developed Focolar.

Interesting to note that on the basis of epidemiological research the spread of the virus in India, Asia and Europe follows a Man-life-man cyclewhile in Africa the so -called “tanks” of the infection are also monkeys, rodents, birds and other vertebrates.

What are the main symptoms

The incubation of the disease from the moment of contagion goes from 3 up to a maximum of 12 days. In the symptomatic phase they present themselves fever And joint pain, Sometimes muscle pains, headaches, fatigue and in about half of symptomatic patients also occur, even one ‘alsorash with papules. Precisely from the symptoms derives the name of the disease: the term chikungunya, in some African dialects means “walk folded“or”what is contracted“.

Many cases are asymptomatic and therefore not detectable from epidemiological statistics. Important to underline that joint pain can persist for days or even for monthsbut in general the disease is not fatal, except in cases of highly debilitated subjects. The infection can only be confirmed by Blood analysis for the search for the virus or antibodies.

How to treat it and prevent it

At the moment There are no specific antiviral drugs And a vaccine was experienced in the United States, but not yet approved in Europe; In any case, the infection determines in the affected subjectslong -lasting immunity. As the Superior Health Institute also recommends, the most effective prevention measures consist in:

limit the entry of mosquitoes into closed places by applying mosquito nets to the windows;

to the windows; Wear clothes that of light color and that they cover as much as possible legs and arms if you are outdoors in probable presence of mosquitoes;

if you are outdoors in probable presence of mosquitoes; apply repellents anti -media;

anti -media; Check the populations of adult mosquitoes and above all of the larval stadiums with appropriate disinfestation campaigns even extraordinary in the areas affected by the infection;

even extraordinary in the areas affected by the infection; The criterion of temporary suspension from the blood donation

When did you arrive in Italy?

The first episode of this tropical disease manifested itself in Italy between July 4th and September 27, 2007 when 205 cases were identified probably infected over time starting from a male patient returned from a stay in India. Following this episode Italy has established a National Plan for Surveillance and Control of the disease. The goal of this surveillance system is to monitor the imported cases and the local transmission. A second epidemic occurred simultaneously in Italy, in areas of Lazio and Calabria, and in France in 2017.