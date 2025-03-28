What is the difference between “Carbon Neutrality” and “Net Zero Emissions”?

In today’s energy transition scenario, the terms “Net Zero Emissions” And “Carbon Neutrality“They have become an integral part of common language, representing fundamental concepts in Decarbonisation strategies and sustainability to face climate change. Sometimes these expressions are used in an ambiguous and inconsistent way, both in a private and public context, despite representing distinct definitions and different operational implications. The terminological overlap can generate confusion, compromising a clear understanding of both their technical meanings and the efforts made by the organizations to achieve these objectives. This ambiguity can hinder an accurate evaluation of actions and progress aimed at drastically reducing greenhouse gase emissions.

What is “Carbon Neutrality”

“Carbon neutrality“It refers to thebalance among the emissions of carbon (main component of the molecule of Co 2 currently the most relevant greenhouse gas) issued in the atmosphere and the reduced, compensated or absorbed within a certain time period, thanks to the action of a Carbon Sink (literally “carbon absorption well“), understood as the system, both natural and artificialable to absorb more carbon than it releases. Among the most significant examples there are forests, soil and oceans, which I remove annually between 9.5 And 11 Gigatonnellate (GT) carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Private and public organizations can pursue the goal of achieving “Carbon Neutrality” mainly through two methods: the Carbon Insecting he is Carbon credits.

Carbon Insecting

The Carbon Insecting It is a set of strategies aimed at reduction of co emissions 2 through energy efficiency projects, and to his removal directly from the atmosphere. Once extracted, regardless of the location, carbon dioxide can be stored Permanently in deep geological formations or used for subsequent applications, such as the production of synthetic fuels or other chemicals.

The carbon credits

An alternative is the purchase of Carbon credits (or “Carbon Credits “) in quantity equivalent to CO emissions 2 to compensate. A carbon credit is a financial instrument or negotiable certificate which represents a ton of carbon dioxide not emitted or absorbedgenerated by the development of initiatives aimed at environmental mitigation, such as the production of energy from sustainable sources or reforestation. Carbon credits are issued by organisms of accredited certificationwhich verify the compliance of projects to recognized international standards, including those established by organizations such as “Verra“or”The Gold Standard “.

Subsequently, an independent verification body (auditor) validation that the reductions in emissions have been carefully quantified and documented, in line with the monitoring, reporting and verification protocols (Mrv). Carbon credits are then recorded in a digital system that traces all transactions, including detailed information on the amount of carbon dioxide removed, the location of the project, the certifier body and the validity period. Finally, once certified, these credits are exchanged in “Carbon market“(or”Carbon Market“), where you can sell them or buy them to compensate the equivalent carbon dioxide emissions that have not been directly reduced.

For a company to be considered Carbon neutral it means that, for a certain period of time, it has compensated or removed CO emissions 2 but these were still released in the atmosphere by its operational activities.

What is meant by “Net Zero Emissions”

The goal “Net Zero Emissions“, On the other hand, was achieved when the Total quantity of greenhouse gases (GHGS) emitted by anthropic activities results equivalent to that removed from the atmosphere through natural or technological processes. Therefore, the goal of the Net Zero Emissions it is wider Compared to Carbon Neutrality as it includes all climalterant gasesincluding carbon dioxide, methane (ch 4 ) and nitrogen protoxide (n 2 O), who are responsible for the greenhouse effect. Unlike partial approaches, the “Net Zero Emissions” extends beyond compensation for CO emissions 2 requiring a quantitative balance between emissions and absorptions, an integrated reduction in direct emissions and a proactive action to neutralize the residual ones, aligning with sustainability models based on recognized scientific protocols.

The achievement of this target implies a coordinated collective commitment between governments, industries and civil society, as well as a rapid implementation of the technologies available through significant investments to mitigate the devastating impacts of the current climate change. On a global scale, to ensure a sustainable future, it is essential to adopt a precise trajectory to limit the phenomenon of overheating within a maximum of 1.5 ° C compared to pre -industrial levels, as established by theParis agreement of 2015, while maintaining a maximum limit of 2 ° C.

To learn more, here is a video ad hoc on the causes of global warming: