What is the Holi Festival: the Indian celebration of the victory of good on evil

THE’HOLI FESTIVAL It is one of the most suggestive and colorful celebrations of theIndia. Also known as the Color Festival Indiana, has achieved a success that is replicated, even if with different forms and methods, in many parts of the world such as Europe. This festival has its roots in the ancient religious traditions of India, celebrates the Victory of the good on the bad el ‘arrival of spring. The roots of this anniversary, which this year will be celebrated the March 14, 2025support on several myths that inspire traditions and rituals within the party Holi.

What is celebrated during Holi and the myths related to the party

THE’HOLI FESTIVAL He praises the victory of the good on evil and two myths, that of Prahlad and Holika and that of Krishna and Radha, explain the meaning, roots and traditions of this ancient Festival for Indian culture:

The myth of Prahlad and Holika, the victory of good on evil : the first myth is linked to the history of HIRENYAKASHIPU demon demon and of his son Prahlada . The latter was devoted to the god Vishnu, but his father, the demon hiranyakashipu, feeling his power and his authority diminished by so much devotion, attempted several gimmicks to kill him. One day, he ordered his sister Holika to go up with Prahlada on one fiery pyre . Prahlada accepted his father’s challenge and immediately began to pray to the god Vishnu, so that he would protect him. HOLIKA It had to be immune to fire thanks to its merits, but it was destroyed by the flames because of his evil intentions, while Prahlada sprang thanks to his faith . From this myth the tradition of turn on a bonfire During Holi, to burn evil, represented by Holika.

The myth of Krishna and Radha, the love and demolition of differences: this myth tells theLove between the god Krishna and Radhaand makes it a symbol of union and devotion. According to tradition, Krishna, known for his dark complexionwhen he was still a child, he tried jealousy for the light skin of Radha, his great love. One day, he confided this disturbance to his mother who, in a playful tone, advised him to paint the face of Radha With colors to see how his complexion would change. The young and curious Krishna took the mother's words seriously and so he colored Radha's face. Precisely in honor of this myth the use of the launch of colors, dust And colored water During the Holi party.

How to celebrate in India the Holi Festival

The term “Holi“It means literally” “burn“. The feast inaugurates itself with theignition of a bonfire which takes the name of HOLIKA DAHANwhere Holika is the name of the demon, a symbol of evil. The party Holi It is celebrated in the days preceding the Full moon of the month of Phalguna (February-March) and marks the beginning of spring, recalling stories present in the Holy Scriptures and, since ancient times, constitutes a time when all the social rules are “subverted”. The celebration takes place during two days: the first day is accomplished the bonfire that recalls the myth of Prahlad and Holikatherefore the victory of good on evil. Large pyre are in fact turned on in the squares or in the courtyards of the houses, around which the community to pray, sing and purify yourself from evil. The second day is entirely dedicated to pure fun. The whole community, without distinctions of any kind, class or religion, descends on the streets and indulges in games and celebrations, launches ourselves powder or colored water (gulal), dance and sing together and exchange gifts and sweets. It is aopportunity to reunite with friends and familyforget conflicts and celebrate collective joy. DuringHOLI FESTIVAL they are also prepared traditional dishes like i Gujiyasweets stuffed with dried fruit and spices, and the Bhang Thandaia drink based on milk and aromatic herbs. The sharing of food is an integral part of the party, since it strengthens the linksCommunity and the sense of belonging.

Holi in the rest of the world

In recent decades, the Holi Festival has passed the geographical boundaries of India, establishing itself as one global celebration capable of involving people of different cultures and traditions. His joyful atmosphere, characterized by the explosion of colors, and the message of inclusion and renewal have made this holiday a Universal symbol of sharing and harmony. In numerous cities of the world, such as London, New York, Berlin and Milan, events inspired by theHoli which attract thousands of participants. Although often emptied of the original religious meaning, these appointments promote Universal values ​​such as collective joy, diversity and solidaritytransforming the party into an opportunity for intercultural encounter and dialogue.