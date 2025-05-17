What is the “innocent tube-tube” that is used in scaffolding, what it is used for and what characteristics it has

The Tubi-junti system Innocent, a Italian patent dating back to 1934invented by the homonymous entrepreneur and engineer Ferdinand Innocentihas revolutionized the construction and civil sector, providing the base for modern scaffolding And scaffolding used to create safe worktops in height. The system is substantially still widely used today, so much so that its name is so rooted in our newspaper that the word confuses Innocent as an adjective of the product.

Because they are called “innocent”: the idea of ​​the tube-tube

The patent, filed on February 6, 1934 by Ferdinand Innocenti An entrepreneur originally from Pescia (Pistoia), is a “Union device for tubes constituting parts of metal constructions“. With its product, innocents revolutionize the world of construction through the introduction of a economic system, reliable, resistant and with short assembly times For the construction of provisional structures, i scaffolding precisely. The idea is revolutionary, not only for the economic advantage over the individual construction site, but also in relation to the fact that The system is easily dismantled and reusable. It should be specified, in fact, that before the use of this system, The scaffolding were made through temporary wooden structuresmuch more expensive, of uncertain robustness (as it is very close to the realization practice) and in many cases difficult to reuse. The system, therefore, supposed to the two large limits placed in place by the wooden structures.

Tube -Giunto Innocenti.



In essence, the system is not patented the system as a whole, but the connecting device between metal pipes. This same part by a change of some English patents, already in use for other purposes, but according to him weak to hold important loads and be mounted on high heights . The precautions produced by Innocenti on the connecting device prove to be sensational, so that the “innocent” tubes-comparable system begins from that moment on to then be used in all construction sites. It will then follow subsequent amendments and additions, such as that of adjustable coming, Patented in 1947, which allowed the connection between pipes also with different angles of 90 degrees. This upgrade made it possible to strongly increase the scope of the tubes-compliant system, as the support structures now they could be stiffened through the incidents.

Some types of innocent joints and patent photos. Source: Sixxi – University of Rome “Tor Vergata”



The story that led to the invention of innocent pipes for the scaffolding

In the years preceding this invention, Tubi trade was a rapid growth sectoras they were widely used for the creation of aqueducts, gas pipelines and palifications of railway lines. Innocenti, inheriting the family business, fell by tense leg in the trade of metal pipes. In fact, his company did not produce them, but he sold them only: in fact, he and his brother founded the company in 1921 F.lli Innocenti for the trade of steel products. From there shortly, already in the hydraulic-suits sector, Innocenti deposited a first patent under the name “flexible joint for steel pipes”: substantially, a sleeve capable of guaranteeing the deviation of a tube without however making it lose the seal, therefore ideal for the systems in which the company’s core-business was grafted.

In the approximately 10 years to follow in the sector, between talks and financial bass and a lot of experimentation, Innocenti identifies a possible modification functional to the English patent recorded in Italy by Scaffolding Great Britainwhich will then lead to the creation of the innocent tube.