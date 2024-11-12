What is the Italian region with the most inhabitants? And the one with the fewest inhabitants? Try the Geopop quiz

THE’Italy is experiencing a evident demographic decline: as Istat reports, the births I am less and less every year that passes (in 2023 they dropped to 379 thousand) and on 1 January 2024 it is estimated that the population of our country was 58 million 990 thousand people. In this regard, the different Italian regions experience very different trends: in general the North is attracting more and more population, while the South yes it is emptying progressively. The question we ask you now is: at present, what are the Italian regions with the most inhabitants and those with fewer inhabitants? In this article and in the video you see above, instead of directly presenting the classification of the Italian regions, we thought we’d play a game: a quiz where you can test yourself and try to guess the ranking yourself.

ATTENTION: to avoid immediately spoiling the answer, below we have inserted a vertical image of Italy with the borders of the regions indicated. Don’t scroll further until you want the solution. Good luck!

Here is the table ranking of Italian regions by population as of 1 January 2024 (Istat estimates), ranked from the most inhabited to the least inhabited. Interesting to note that the Municipality of Rome has more inhabitants than all the regions, taken individually, from the tenth position onwards. The Municipality of Milan instead it has a larger population from the fourteenth position onwards.