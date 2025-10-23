What is the “Law of Jante” and what does Scandinavia’s social code of equality propose

Plaque depicting Askel Sandemose. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



There Jante’s lawcodified for the first time in the novel “A Fugitive Meets His Tracks” by Askel Sandemose (1933), is a set of social norms that regulate behavior in Scandinavia, promoting humility, equality, modesty and solidarity, from the perspective that the community is more important than single individual. Individual pride and ambition are therefore discouraged, and successes are not frowned upon and celebrated. Although the Law of Jante was certainly more widely felt in the last century, it is still part of the world today Nordic culture with a mixture of irony and criticism, especially since it was noted that the condemnation ofindividuality preventsartistic expression and the creativityalso increasing the negative repercussions on mental health.

“A fugitive crosses his trail”: Asce Sandemose’s 1933 novel

There THElaw of Jante is encoded for the first time in 1933 by the Danish-Norwegian author Askel Sandemose in the autobiographically inspired novel “En Flyktning Krysser Sitt Spor” (in Italian “A fugitive comes across his trail“), which tells the story of a Danish town, Jante, where everyone must suppress their identity for the good of the community. This behavior is regulated by the current law, the “Law of Jante”, and the story is told in these pages with grotesque humor and social criticism.

Sandemose claimed that he had invented the principles of the law, but in reality he had done nothing more than put pen to paper the behavioral code that exists in many villages and citiesespecially small ones, of the Scandinavian peninsula.

The ten principles of the law of Jante

Plaque showing the ten principles of the Law of Jante. Credit: Poul Krogsgård, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons



In the novel, Sandemose lists the ten principles of the law – originally written in Danish – making it clear that they are not simply addressed to the reader, but to the community. This, both in the narrative context of the book and in a broader sense, already suggests that we are starting regardless an idea of ​​society that is stronger than the individual.

Du skal ikke trodu er noget! – Don’t think you are something special. Don’t ask me if you’d like me! – Don’t think you’re worth as much as us Du skal ikke trodu er klogere end os! – Don’t think you’re smarter than us. Du skal ikke indbilde dig at du er bedre end os! – Don’t imagine yourself being better than us. You can’t wait until you see the end of them! – Don’t think you know more than us. Du skal ikke tro du er mere end os! – Don’t think you are more than us. Du skal ikke tro at duer til noget! – Don’t think you are capable of anything. Du skal ikke grine af os! – Don’t laugh at us. Du skal ikke tro at nogen kan lide dig! – Don’t think anyone cares about you. Don’t worry if you can’t find anything else! – Don’t think you can teach us anything

The ten principles should not be interpreted as signs of “inferiority” for someone, but as rules that they put everyone on the same levelpreventing the individual from rising above the community.

Those who transgress the law do not suffer direct punishment, but are observed with skepticism and hostility: relations with the community cool down, and despite having violated the rules, the individual still remains an integral part of the community.

How the Law of Jante is perceived today in Scandinavia

Compared to the 1930s, when the novel was published, today the law of Jante is observed by Scandinavians — and in particular by young people — with critical sense and irony: the sense of wanting to maintain is generally appreciated a humble and egalitarian societybut at the same time it is criticized the brake on free individual creative expressionto achievement and ambition, to the point of even stating that there may be a connection between the Law of Jante and the high suicide rate that characterizes Northern Europe.

A clear example of the humility underlying the Law of Jante, which even today it remains latent in Danish societyis the commercial for Carlsberg beer, “The Danish Way”, produced in Denmark and known throughout the world. In the video, the famous actor Mads Mikkelsen pedals carefree but composed through the streets of Copenhagen, explaining what makes Danish style truly unique. The commercial ends with the classic Carlsberg tagline: “It’s the best beer in the world”, says Mikkelsen, sipping and staining his lips with foam, and then adding, ironically: “probably”.

In short, despite being less disruptive and “levelling” today than in the past, the Law of Jante remains rooted in Nordic culture. The strengths on which Scandinavia continues to leverage are social welfare, excellent healthcare, gender equality and happiness as a shared value. However, it is rare to celebrate great minds or famous people: this does not mean that individuals do not seek success and personal satisfaction, but that these are not exalted beyond measure.