What is the liquid that comes out of the batteries: what to do when they break and how to dispose of them safely

Many have happened to open a remote control, a torch or a toy powered by batteries and find a substance dusty, white or grayish, often accompanied by a pungent smell. The temptation to clean everything with your hands is strong; But it’s better do not do itbecause that substance is the visible signal of a dangerous chemical process. Behind that apparent “technical mold” are hidden compounds that can be harmful to human health and the environment and, although the risks vary depending on the Battery Typeit is essential to know how to behave To avoid problems e enamel them safely. The Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 It introduces more stringent obligations due to the collection and recycling of batteries, limits dangerous substances and aims to promote more sustainable and easy batteries to recycle to protect environment and health.

What is the liquid that comes out of oxidized batteries

When time deteriorates a battery, this can release electrolytesthat is, chemicals that serve a conduct the electric current inside. These substances are not the same in all batteries, but all represent potentially harmful substances.

Lithium batteries : are the most common, those that feed our cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices. If they break, or even only overheat, they can free dangerous substances. Among these are an invisible gas that can irritate the respiratory tract, called fluorideous acid and the lithium hydroxide a mixture that can cause burns to skin and eyes.

: are the most common, those that feed our cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices. If they break, or even only overheat, they can free dangerous substances. Among these are an invisible gas that can irritate the respiratory tract, called and the a mixture that can cause burns to skin and eyes. Lead-acid batteries : used especially in vehicle and in emergency systems. These batteries contain lead a metal that can be toxic to the nervous system, e sulfuric acid capable of causing serious burns if it comes into contact with the skin or if it is inhaled.

: used especially in and in emergency systems. These batteries contain a metal that can be toxic to the nervous system, e capable of causing serious burns if it comes into contact with the skin or if it is inhaled. Alkaline batteries : the Classic batteries that we use for remote controls, watches or toys. If they should break, they could release release potassium hydroxide a corrosive substance that can irritate the skin or eyes.

: the Classic batteries that we use for remote controls, watches or toys. If they should break, they could release release a corrosive substance that can irritate the skin or eyes. Button batteries: They are those small round and flat batteries found in the scales, watches and games. The greatest danger of these batteries is linked toIngestion by children: the chemical reaction that follows could produce a corrosive substance (sodium hydroxide) which can damage internal fabrics.

Risks for human health: the exposure margin

The liquid that comes out of ruined batteries, as explained in the previous paragraph, is not only annoying to see or feel to the smell, but it can be dangerous for health. For example, in case of explosion of a lithium battery in closed environments, as can happen in domestic or industrial accidentscan get rid of the air fluorideous acid (HF). A study has estimated that, indoors, the level of exposure to this gas can be so high that it generates a Moe (Margin of Exposure – exposure margin) equal to 0.034. The Moe is an indicator used by toxicologists to evaluate how much we are “far” from a dangerous dose. Is calculated by comparing the higher dose that does not cause harmful effects (known as Noael) with the quantity of substance to which we are actually exposed. The tall the Moe is, the more safe we ​​are. The health authorities consider a MOE safe equal to or greater than 100. A MOE value of 0.034 it is therefore very lowand indicates an acute risk very highwith the possibility of immediate damage to health even in the event of short exposures.

Another example concerns the lithiesfluorophosphate (Lipf₆) used as an electrolyte in lithium batteries. In the laboratory, this mixture was studied on a small tropical fish called zebra fish (a biological model widespread to understand the toxic effects also on the human being). The results showed that exposure to Lipf₆ causes development malformations, reduction of spontaneous movements and an increase in cell death in the embryos of these fish. These signals indicate that, if released in the environment, lithiumofluorophosphate represents a risk to human health, especially in case of prolonged or accidental exposure.

Finally, prolonged exposure to the fumes of sulfuric acid, such as those that may derive from Lead-acid batterieshas been associated with an increased risk of developing larynx carcinoma. The risks, therefore, can also be chronic and serious. Another study highlighted high levels of lead in the blood, associated with symptoms such as insomnia, fatigue, abdominal pain and constipation, and were conducted on workers of factories always of lead-acid batteries.

A problem also environmental: Dakar’s case

The substances issued by oxidized batteries are not limited to making damage to those who touch them. If dispersed in the environment, they contaminate soil and water with heavy metals As lead and lithium, which can accumulate in the food chain.

An emblematic and dramatic case was documented in Dakar, in Senegalwhere uncontrolled exposure to exhausted batteries in a residential neighborhood caused Collective lead poisoning In dozens of children, with irreversible neurological consequences. In particular between 2007 and 2008, in the Thiaroye-sur-Mer district, one occurred severe lead mass poisoning due to the informal recycling of exhausted lead batteriesthat is, the unregulated and devoid of adequate protections, carried out by private citizens in domestic or courtyards, without any safety measure. Families, unaware of risks, they shattered the batteries To recover the lead to resell. This practice contaminated the soil and air with lead powders, leading to the death of 18 children and the poisoning of about 950 people. The victims presented serious neurological symptoms, including encephalopathy (functional alteration of the brain), due to the inhalation and ingestion of contaminated powders.

What to do (and not to do) if we find a oxidized battery

To deal with the risks related to exhausted batteries, theEuropean Union has approved a very important new regulation: this is the Regulation (EU) 2023/1542. This text establishes precise and binding rules for Each phase of the life of a batteryfrom production to disposal.

Among the main novelties there are collection and recycling obligations more stringent, severe limits to the use of dangerous substances and a request for greater transparency on the entire supply chain. In addition, the regulation pushes producers to design batteries more sustainableeasier to disassemble and recycle, with the aim of favor a circular economy also in this sector. In practice, these measures serve a protect both the environment and the health of peoplereducing the risk that poorly managed batteries end up polluting or damaging those who come into contact with us.

There are some precautions to be taken to limit the damage of the batteries we find at home: