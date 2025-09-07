The flag of Önneköp with the cup and the Cuculocredit: Arnold Wernerson



Within the Swedish borders there is one micronation from or, 27 km2 whose flag shows a cup of coffee flown by a cuckoo: We are talking about Önneköpin the county of Skåne in Sweden, independent of 2005. This tiny urban center is just counts 228 people, of which 58 They play the role of minister, and inside you can find a couple of bars, an emporium and … a Museum on cannibalism. The images depicted on the flag are not random: here a typical drink of the area is represented, the “Coffee of the cuckoo“, obtained by mixing coffee and vodka. Do you think the anthem of the country is precisely”Kaffegöken Det Bästa är, Den Leder Alfrig Till Besvär“translatable with:

The best thing about the cuckoo’s coffee is that he never creates problems.

Like any micronation that is also respecting Önneköp has its own government to whose guide there is Arnold Wernerson, Manager of the local Cannibali Museum. It is a most peaceful and governed micronation with a great sense of irony, like that time they tried to “conquer” the nearby village of Huaröd. In 2012, in fact, during the country’s carnival, the republic of Önneköp decided to bring the aviators of the $ra to the field (Republican army of Önneköp). Specifically two “soldiers” came hesitated in the middle of the partyclaiming that that territory.

Obviously everything ended in nothing, and the inhabitants of Huaröd forgiven that invasion after the micronation officially invited them to visit him.