What is the Montessori method and how it works: freedom, discovery and autonomy of children

The Montessori method It is an approach to education that stands out for some central elements, such as the autonomy of the child and respect for his style and speed in learning. Designed by the pedagogist Maria Montessori In 1907, when he opened his “Children’s house“In Rome in the historic San Lorenzo district, the Montessori method encourages the child thereexplorationthe curiositythe active choice and learning through the discoverywithout imposing obliged stages and fell from above by adults and teachers. This method, in fact,, Avoid the frontal lesson and his classic setting in which the master speaks and the children listen to, preferring thepractical learning based on multisensory gaming materials, favoring motor, social, cognitive and emotional development in an integrated way. The world of research also confirms the effectiveness of the Montessori method in improving alphabetization, the creative thinking and sophisticated, as well as social skills, autonomy and the emotional regulation of children. It is not without any without criticism: poor distribution in the area, little adherence to the method or unformed educators risk frustrating their benefits.

What the Montessori method consists of: the principles

The fundamental principles that guide the Montessori method are based on some key points that put the child at the center of the learning process.

THE’autonomy of the child is the first and essential assumption on which the whole educational method develops: the child chooses freely The activities he wants to carry out, according to his own interests And rhythms learning. The space is organized In an orderly way but stimulant And accessiblewith didactic elements that focus on materials that stimulate sensory: wood, metal, colors associated with shapes to facilitate the discrimination of size, tactile plates to recognize roughness and smoothness and “cylinders of the noises” to refine the hearing. With these tools we try to stimulate the child’s discovery process to the maximum, e adult which accompanies it becomes one guide And a facilitator, not an instructor.

Finally, there is, in the Montessori method, attention to all those “Multiple intelligence“And not only towards the cognitive components: the socialitytheemotion and the manual practice.

The Montessori method places the child’s autonomy with tools at the center that stimulate the discovery of the child



How the Montessori method is implemented in practice: some examples

For children who follow the Montessori method there are no votestasks or lessons to be careful in silence. Learning takes place through the free interaction with particular tools in a stimulating environment. Each element is designed for isolate a single concept on which the child focuses, and is built so that he can allow the child to identify e correct their mistakes without the direct intervention of the adult. This provides a feedback Immediate, encouraging perseverance and preventing the association of bankruptcy with negative feelings.

The materials are divided into learning spheres. We therefore have the “practical life“, with tools such as wooden frames with different types of closure, to learn to interact with everyday objects And learn to dress alone by practicing hinges and buttons. There are tools for “Travaso activities“Like spoons, calipers or containers to move liquids; Ei”cleaning set“Like brushes, palettes and sponges, to encourage the order of the environment.

A typical Montessorian class provides, as in the image, that objects are freely available and “child height”, so as to encourage active learning without obstacles. Credit: Illya www, cc by –a 4.0, via wikimedia commons



Then there are the tools for the sensory developmenttypically wooden geometric objects of different shapes and colors that teach the child to classify and order According to visual, tactile or auditory criteria: among these, the “noise cylinders“, That is, cylinders who, if agitated, produce different sounds to combine with each other, or”Smooth or Ruvido tablets“, think to stimulate the sense of touch. There is no shortage of the mathematics, which is explored through wooden bars of different length and of different color, which represent the numbers from 1 to 10.

The Montessori method according to scientific research: pros and cons

The Montessori method, precisely because of its innovation and attention to the child, has been put under careful analysis from scientific research, which has assessed its effectiveness compared to traditional educational models. The evidence support the effectiveness of this method for the development of autonomy, self-esteem, control capacity And emotional regulation In children, with school results that remain comparable and sometimes higher than those who follow the traditional method, in particular for mathematics and reading capacity. According to a 2023 meta -analysis, there is in fact aliteracy and an understanding of the numerical symbols and early quantities compared to typical development. A study from 2017 also showed an improvement in the creative writing And more sophisticated phrases in 12 -year -old children who had followed the Montessori methodology. Also the social skills They are moderately better, while there is no significant difference in terms of cognitive and motor skills.

However, there are also some criticism. Some scholars believe that the Montessori method, despite having many positive aspects, can be less effective if applied without adequate training of educators. Others point out that theexcessive freedom It may not be suitable for all children, especially in the presence of behavioral disorders or cognitive difficulties. In addition, access to Montessorian schools is often limited by economic and geographical factors, making a widespread diffusion difficult. Montessori schools can then vary significantly In the degree of loyalty to the original principles of Maria Montessori: for example, some classes that include non-Montessor materials or interruptions of the work cycle have shown lower benefits Compared to the “high fidelity” classes to the method.