What is the origin of the Swiss flag, the only one to be square?

The flags of countries on all continents always have more or less the same characteristics: a handful of colours, geometric figures or stylized representations and a rectangular shape. This rule, however, is not always valid, as in the case of the particular one flag of Nepal or of flag Swiss with its square shape.

Among the many flags in the world, that of Switzerland is one of the few to have a perfectly square shape. The origin of this flag with bottom red and one cross white in the center, dates back to Battle of Laupen (municipality in central-western Switzerland), which occurred in 1339, which saw the Swiss armies of the Canton Bern at militias Habsburgs.

As a distinctive feature to recognize themselves during combat, the soldiers of Bern adopted an insignia with a white cross, whose square cut was not at all unusual among medieval war coats of arms. The Swiss infantry inflicted a heavy defeat on the cavalry of the House of Habsburg and the banner spread more or less officially among the ranks of the army.

Its square shape, therefore, derives from the common format of the war coats of arms of the time.

Then, between the 18th and 19th centuries, at the time of Republic SwissNapoleon prohibited the use of the white cross on a red background, imposing, as a replacement, the tricolor green, red And yellow. But with the dissolution of the Republic in 1803, the tricolor soon fell into disuse and Swiss troops returned to displaying their flag as a distinctive sign.

In 1848 the white cross on a red background officially became the Swiss national flag, but it was not until the 2000s that an effective formalization of its characteristics.