What is the situation in Gaza between the post-Iran and new stop to humanitarian aid

Yesterday, Thursday 26 June, Israel has again blocked the entrances of humanitarian aid to Gazaclosing the passes in the north of the strip. For Tel Aviv government, the decision was justified by some videos that appeared on social media showing armed men to guard humanitarian aid trucks. Although the operators on the spot claim that these are local militias at the service of the council of the local communities and in charge of defending aid from the looters, for the Israeli government it would be Hamas militiamen. The decision will aggravate an already catastrophic situation, with Hundreds of thousands of people at risk of hunger out of a total of over two million Gazawi.

Meanwhile, according to what reported by the BBC, in the early hours of the morning at least 18 Palestinians they were killed following an attack by Israeli drones in the city of Deir al-balahin the Central Gaza Strip. According to some sources, the drones would have shot against a police force in Hamas (whose members were in civilian clothes and masks) who was accusing the sellers of the market to speculate on the prices proposed by some traders on a series of goods stolen from the trucks of humanitarian aid.

War crimes in Gaza

While international attention has focused on the conflict of twelve days between Israel and Iran, the indiscriminate attacks of the Idf (Israel Defense Forces) against civilians continued in Gaza. If at least 56 Palestinians killed in Gaza would have been only on Thursday 26 June, During the so -called 12 days war more than 800 people would have been killed.

In addition to the bombings, more and more people remain killed in the crowd on food distribution points Or for the “warning strokes” that the Israeli military claim to shoot in the air to manage the crowd. The total failure of the humanitarian management of Gaza by Israel now leaves room for suspicion that it is actually a deliberate strategy by the government of Tel Aviv for use hunger as a weapon of war against the entire Palestinian people. To confirm it is now also a Report of European institutions on Israeli war crimes in Gazathat the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez He has recently mentioned that what has been happening in the strip for almost two years, calling him a real genocide against the Palestinian people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



Hunger as a weapon

Although Israel has already rejected the thesis of the European report by resorting to a repertoire already seen in accusations of anti -Semitism and anti Israeli bias, what happened in recent months strengthens the complaints of international institutions and NGOs.

The March 2nd last the far right government of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had imposed a Total blocking of aids incoming to Gaza which lasted for 11 weekscausing death by hunger for an unknown number of people. After the total block, also thanks to International pressures For a few days he allowed the entry into the strip to a few tens of trucks, against the hundreds that would serve daily to support two million people who now live in a land of no devastated uninterrupted months of bombings and systematic demolitions of buildings and infrastructures.

The facade operation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Now Israeli propaganda relies on Facade operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organization created in February 2025 of which the financiers are not known, but openly supported by the far -right Israeli government and that of the United States. Ghf started operating on the field in Gaza on Monday 26 May, inefficient and with one chaotic management that has already caused several episodes of violence.

In theory, in fact, the Israeli army should be stationed about 300 meters from the distribution points, while internal safety should be guaranteed by mercenaries of US private companies. But the very few humanitarian packages and the many people in the queue to compete for them make sure that a condition of crowd and chaos difficult to manage, with the Israeli military who intervene by shooting on the crowd: the result is that the result is that A few hundreds of people who were in the queue have already died around the few distribution points.

In addition to the damage, even the mockery: GHF, in fact, distributes food genres such as pasta or rice, which often cannot be cooked by those who receive them for the lack of water or fuels to make cooker or fields work. Moreover, The GHF operates with only 3 distribution points, against over 400 which had been set up previously From over 200 of other NGOs and United Nations agencies – now closed on the imposition of the government of Tel Aviv.

Given the blatant bankruptcy of the Humanitarian Foundation, his own executive president to Interim Johnnie Moore wrote a letter to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to ask to “work together, since the time has come to face, without euphemisms or delays, the structural failure of the supply of aid to Gaza and to correct the route decisively”. Meanwhile, in the 20 months of conflict unleashed by the attacks of 7 October 2023 by Hamas, the number of deaths in Gaza has exceeded 56 thousand, mostly civilians.