What is the “study” mode of chatgpt designed for students and how it works

There “Study and learn” mode of Chatgpt is a new function designed to transform artificial intelligence into a true ally of learning. Unlike traditional interactions, in which the chatbot simply provides ready answers, the study mode accompanies the user step by step in the development of his skills, with the aim of promoting authentic learning of the topics. It is available for those who access with i free plans, Plus, Pro And Teamwhile in the coming weeks it will also be extended on Chatgpt ED of Openii. The idea at the base is as simple as ambitious: to ensure that AI does not limit itself to carrying out the tasks instead of the user, but becomes an active support in the study, a sort of “prof. Ai” capable of promoting critical reflection, reasoning and autonomy of one’s learning process.

Because the Chatgpt study mode was born and what changes

There Study and learn mode It was born as a response to a concrete problem: more and more students use chatgpt for tasks and exams and the risk of settling by reducing their learning skills are concrete. This tool intervenes right here, creating an interaction that looks more like a guided lesson than an automatic solution. When you go and activate it, the system offers you questions that explore your goals, the level of preparation and the context in which you are studying. On the basis of this information, it processes interactive and personalized answers. The goal is to stimulate reasoning, not to provide pre -packaged answers.

The operation is based on System instructions developed together with teachers, pedagogy experts and researchersintegrated with key principles of cognitive psychology. These include active participation, the management of the cognitive load (i.e. the amount of information that working memory can develop), the development of metacognition (the ability to reflect on how to learn) and support for curiosity. All these aspects are crucial for lasting and quality learning.

From a practical point of view, the Study and Learn mode introduces elements that make the experience more structured. Interactive prompts are inspired by the Socratic method: Instead of giving you the answer, the chatbot asks you targeted questions and invites you to argue. The explanations are organized in clear blocks, to help view relationships between complex concepts without overloading memory. In addition, the system can offer intermediate quizzes and checks, offering personalized feedback to consolidate what has been learned. This interactivity adapts to your level and can evolve thanks to the memory of the chat.

Another strong point is flexibility: you can activate and deactivate the mode at any time, according to the needs that arise during the study. Clearly, since it is a rather “young” function, from its use, inconsistent responses or errors may emerge (and in general this applies to any use of AI): Openii admits it and provides for progressive improvements based on user feedback.

How to use the new chatgpt students mode

For Use the feature studies and learns chatgptfollow these simple steps:

Do the Login to your chatgpt account through the web version of the service, its desktop or mobile application. Click on the item Instruments or on + (depending on the version in use) and click STudia and Learn. Click on Try it immediately (if you appear the box that explains the characteristics of the function). Type in the text field Learn something new The topic that is the subject of your study perhaps by preceding it by commands such as Help me with homework, Tell me a topic, create a exercise quizetc. Then give Sending And follow the indications on the screen to fully serve the function. If you want to deactivate this mode, just click on the x located near the wording Study.