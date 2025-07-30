What is this mysterious black ring in the skies of the USA? The explanation of the viral video

In the last few days a video has been shooting on the net in which you can see a black ring Suspended in the skies on an American amusement park, in an unprecedented location. To see it so it might seem like a video edited or generated with AI, or an extract from some science fiction films, but almost certainly it is a authentic video, Since in recent decades there have been dozens of reports of this type from every corner of the world. And no, Aliens or strange supernatural phenomena have nothing to do with it: it is in all likelihood of a smoke ring caused by a small explosion, like that of an artifice.

The explanation behind this phenomenon is quite simple: when the explosion occurs the heat and the pressure They can push soot and smoking outwards, giving life in some cases to real vortices in the shape of “donut“, said in technical jargon form toroidal. It is a rather common phenomenon that is made visible to our eyes if opaque particles are also caught inside the vortex – such as, in this case, soot produced by the explosion. Usually the circle tends to widen more and more, up to disappear completely within a few minutes.

In the specific case of the video in question, no fireworks are visible, nor is it mentioned by the boys who have shot the content. At the same time, finding himself in what seems to be an entertainment park in the evening, it is likely that just before there was their launch and that that black circle is nothing but a residual trace of the explosion.

Similar cases have been observed in other locations in the United States, such as in Kansas (A Bonner Springs), or in South America, as clearly visible in the following video shot in Argentina:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rguznnckiyq

Small curiosity: this phenomenon is not only linked to human activity but can also occur in natural contexts. The following photo shows one of these rings of smoke above Etna: