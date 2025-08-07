What is Vine, the app that Elon Musk wants to re -humble and make to: because it could come back to life

Elon Musk has announced that his company X – the one we once knew like Twitter – is working on one New version of Vine based on AI. The news came directly from one of his posts, after finding the entire video archive of the app, without further technical details. After almost a decade from the official closure, the historic application of micro-video It could therefore return to life in a radically different form: no longer a tool for human creatives, but a platform in sauce AI, capable of generating and perhaps also cure Short video independently. This new incarnation of Vine could integrate with Grok Imaginethe functionality for for video creation already available for users X premium+. The basic idea seems clear: to exploit the ultrabreve video format, just 6 seconds, to make it compatible with the current skills of video generators based on artificial intelligence, which today produce better short content for both technical and economic reasons. It is good to specify, however, that It is not yet clear If Musk wants Really Re -launch Vine as an autonomous platform or if it is only a strategy to attract attention to the Grok project. What is certain is that the Collective memory of Vine It is still alive and could become the ideal terrain to experience a new era of digital creativity “mediated” by the AI.

What is the Vine app and why it could return

Winefor those who do not remember it, it was one of the first applications to make the concept of viral viral Short video in loop. Born in 2012 from an idea of Dom Hofmann, Rus Yusupov And Colin Krollne It was officially launched on the market in the 2013 from Twitter After the acquisition of the startup that had created it. The platform allowed users to record CLIP maximum duration of six seconds. Despite the extreme brevity of the contents, Vine was able to give rise to real cultural phenomena. It was, in a sense, a sort of “Tiktok ante-literam”. Its success was quick but also very short: already in 2016 Twitter announced the end of the uploads, and a few months after the app it was transformed into a simple “room” to turn offline clips, and in fact it no longer had any social function.

The news of Musk’s alleged relaunch is also linked to discovery – so he says in the post you find below – of the entire original Vine video archivewho was now lost. This opens to two scenarios: on the one hand, the possibility for users to review old historical content; on the other, the possible use of this archive to train or inspire new video generation models through AI. Access to large quantities of short video content could in fact provide a precious material to improve the performance of the so -called generative modelsdesigned to create new content (images, text, videos) starting from examples provided during the training phase.

To strengthen the hypothesis of a Vine 2.0 powered by AI is theIntegration with Grokthe assistant based on artificial intelligence developed by XAI, the company founded by Musk and connected to its business ecosystem. In particular, the function Grok Imagine promises to generate short videos at the request of the user, and Musk himself described the result as “Ai Vine”. This would suggest that the user could become a video director AI, giving a prompt (i.e. a text description) that the algorithm will transform into a short animated clip.

How credible are Elon Musk’s statements

However, it should be remembered that this It is not the first time that Musk hints at the rebirth of Vine. Already in 2022, immediately after purchasing Twitter, through a survey on X he had asked users if they wanted the return of the app. Just less than 70% replied affirmatively, and for a period there was also talk of engineers put at work on the project. Since then, however, nothing concrete had emerged. We will see if this will be the right time.