What Meloni gains from Trump's Board of Peace

Culture

What Meloni gains from Trump’s Board of Peace

What Meloni gains from Trump’s Board of Peace

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What Meloni gains from Trump’s Board of Peace
Phthalates in perfumes are not dangerous: what the EU regulations say for cosmetics
One Italian in five practices sports at home, according to Istat data on home fitness