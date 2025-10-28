What stretching is and what it is for: why it is used in sport

The stretching it is an activity that has always characterized the training of athletes of all levels. In fact, just think of how easy it is to observe footballers, runners or volleyball players performing these exercises at different moments of their physical activity. Although it is the subject of extensive discussions among professionals, especially regarding methods and timing, numerous studies have demonstrated important benefits on joint mobility and on muscle-tendon flexibility. The first can be defined as the ability to perform large movements and, probably, to the maximum physiological range allowed by the joints. This last concept is closely connected to ROM (Range of Motion), i.e. the amplitude of movement of two body segments joined by a single joint which, obviously, can vary based on various factors. Muscle-tendon flexibility, on the other hand, is often defined as extensibilityof muscles and tendons.

The three main categories

Stretching can be classified into Three macro-groups that differ from each other.

The first is it static stretching characterized by an apparent absence of movement. In this type of exercises, in fact, we try to maintain determined positions more or less to limit of joint excursion for a certain period of time time, based on the technique used. On this aspect it is interesting to underline that several studies in the literature have demonstrated how the prolonged duration of this practice is not necessarily connected to a better outcome in terms of ROM. In other words, the feeling of pain that may occur during a particularly intense stretching session is not always an indicator of greater effectiveness.

The second category is represented by dynamic stretching which can be recognized by the barely perceptible execution of a movement. Specifically, one is carried out variation more or less rapid Of voltage of the muscle groups involved with the contraction of the agonist muscles (i.e. those directly involved in the movement) and the decontraction of those antagonists (who, however, oppose). Some examples could be i springs, thrusts or circumductions.

The last typology is the one that somehow combines the previous two and is called stretching static-dynamic. The most exemplary exercise in this category is the Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation that unites passive exercises And active contractions around the degree of elongation achieved. In order, first you reach the maximum lengthening of the affected muscle in a slow and gradual manner (very often with the help of an instructor), then you perform a contraction of the same, you relax for a few seconds and, finally, you lengthen the muscle again. Without going into too much detail, there are other exercises that fall into this category and can be compared to the one just described. Among these, we certainly find it active global stretching.

What is stretching for?

As we have now seen, stretching is a fundamental practice if you want improve its own joint mobility and the flexibility musculotendinouswith differences based on the type.

In the case of dynamic stretchingthe exercises are very similar to the technical gestures of the sports for which they are carried out. Let’s think, for example, of the upward thrusts of the lower limbs in a combat sport that involves kicking. This activity will not so much affect muscle flexibility, but rather the receptors for the degree of muscle tension (sayings neuromuscular spindles) which lengthen and shorten in harmony with the muscle fibres.

As regards, however, the case of static exercisesthese produce a beneficial effect thanks to the intervention of Golgi tendon organs. After a variable time, in fact, these intervene by decreasing the muscle tension stretching object. This action aims to protect the muscle from injuries and acts as a defense mechanism. The result is a gradual increase in the limit value of muscle extensibility.