What the monthly bulletin of Copernicus on the climate reveals: July 2025 is the hottest third ever recorded

July 2025 was the hottest third July never recorded globally, with one temperature Air average of 16.68 ° C (0.45 ° C above average 1991-2020): this is the one that emerges from the last monthly bulletin developed by Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union.

After the temperature anomalies recorded a July 2023 (1.52 ° C) ea July 2024 (1.48 ° C), in July 2025 the average temperatures were higher than 1.25 ° C compared to the average of the pre-industrial period 1850-1900.

At first glance, therefore, it would seem to have been interrupted The series of record temperatures of the last few years: in reality, the weather events of July 2025 have however proved to be more extreme and violent, despite the most “mild” temperatures if compared to the previous two years.

On the one hand, in fact, the strong rains caused storms and serious floods All over the world, from Texas, where the Llano river grew by 7.5 meters in just half an hour, in New York, with 52 mm of rain fallen in an hour. Same story for Italy, where the Rio Frejus in Bardonecchia (TO), while Milan was hit by a storm caused by one Squall line And an Atlantic disturbance has caused several damage in central Italy.

On the other hand, however, the high temperatures and drought have fueled fires throughout Europe, from Rome to Sardinia, while in France The flames first involved the city of Marseille, and then devastated the south-west of the country with a stake that burned over 14.00 hectares.

So let’s see the data contained in the weekly bulletin issued by the Copernicus program.

The trend of global temperatures

As already mentioned, the average air temperature in July 2025 reached the 16.68 ° Ca value higher than 0.45 ° C compared to Media 1991-2020 for the same period. Specifically, last month’s temperatures were fresher than 0.27 ° C Compared to the July 2023 record and 0.23 ° C compared to July 2024.

While not having recorded temperatures anomalies above 1.5 ° C, the data of last month remain significant to understand theTemperature trend All over the world, considering that July 2023 and July 2024 occupy the first and second place respectively as the hottest in history.

Among other things, over the past 25 months, July 2025 was the fourth month to have not recorded a global temperature above 1.5 ° C compared to pre -industrial levels.

The temperature anomalies recorded in July from 1980 to 2025. Credit: C3S/ECMWF



In summary, between August 2024 and July 2025 The Copernicus program found:

Average global temperatures higher than 0.65 ° C Compared to the average 1991-2020 and 1.53 ° C compared to the average temperatures estimated for the pre-industrial period.

Compared to the average 1991-2020 and 1.53 ° C compared to the average temperatures estimated for the pre-industrial period. European average temperatures higher than 1.27 ° C Compared to the average 1991-2020, but lower than 0.40 ° C compared to the record recorded so far (relating to the period of February 2024-generated 2025).

The temperatures of the surface of the seaon the other hand, were the highest third ever recorded for the month of July, with a value equal to 20.77 ° C and an increase of 0.39 ° C compared to the average recorded between 1991 and 2020.

However, according to the bulletin, the sea of Norway, some parts of the North Sea and an area of the Northern Atlantic to the west of France and the United Kingdom have reached New temperature records.

The daily temperatures of the sea surface in 2023, 2024 and 2025, compared to the average 1991–2020. Credit: C3S/ECMWF



How the climate was in Europe

The bulletin published by Copernicus Climate Change Service also analyzed the European situation: a total of July 2025 was the Fourth July hottest in history eurgentwith Nordic countries such as Sweden and Finland that have recorded temperatures above 30 ° C For 15 consecutive days.

Extreme temperatures have also been detected in southern Europe with the Türkiye which, for the first time, recorded a temperature above 50 ° C (50.5 ° C, detected in the Silopi district, in the south-west of the state), while countries like Greece, France, Spain and Italy themselves had to deal with violent fires .

In Central Europe, however, the rainfall was above average and caused floods In southern France and Paris, as well as in Spain and Italy, where in early July, bad weather struck above all Piedmont and the Aosta Valley, with different damage caused by the landslides and by the food of the Rio Frejus in Bardonecchia (TO).