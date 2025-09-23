What time comes out “Alice in Borderland 3”

He was one of the most loved Japanese titles globally on Netflix and is now ready to return. After almost three years of waiting, “Alice in Borderland” is preparing to launch his third season, bringing the spectators back to the disturbing Tokyo Parallela where survival is the only rule. The final epic of the second season, with the mysterious appearance of the Joker card, had left the fans suspended between a thousand questions and partial answers. With the new episodes, the puzzle returns to compose, promising surprising twists and turns and a narrative that digs deep into the darkest sides of the human mind.

Alice in Borderland 2, the summary of the ending to prepare for the new season

What time comes Alice in Borderland 3

“Alice in Borderland 3” debuts on Netflix on Thursday 25 September 2025 with a world launch at 9.00 (Italian time). Unlike the previous seasons, this time fans will have six episodes instead of eight.

Alice in Borderland 3: the plot

The story starts from the enigmatic epilogue of last season. Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) seemed to have finally found their real life and a serenity as a couple, but they are sucked again in the Borderland universe. This time, however, the return will be even more ruthless: Usagi will face the ghosts of the past, tormented by the memories of the father and by a trauma that cannot let her go. Her kidnapping by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife will drag her into a new nightmare, while Arisu will be forced to return to the game to save her. What awaits him is a changed Borderland, more cruel and unpredictable than ever.

According to director Shinsuke Sato, the third season will focus less on physical action and much more about psychological aspects.

Alice in Borderland 3: the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxyb-mdoa18undefined