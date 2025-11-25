The wait has been very long, but now we’re really here: “Stranger Things” is about to return and, with it, the last trip to Hawkins. After years of theories, rumors and already five initial minutes released in preview, fans can prepare for the most important countdown of the saga. The final chapter promises strong emotions, unexpected returns and a leap into the past that reopens unresolved questions. It’s time to find out what awaits us and, above all, when we can press “play”.

Stranger Things 5, volume 1: what we will see

The fifth and final season takes us back to the autumn of 1987, in a Hawkins devastated by the Rifts that have transformed the town into a border territory between our world and the Upside Down. The protagonists share a single mission: find Vecna ​​and stop him once and for all. The problem? He disappeared without a trace, and no one knows what his new plans are. As if that wasn’t enough, the government placed Hawkins in military quarantine and resumed the hunt for Eleven, forcing the girl to go into hiding again. The group, however, has no time to waste: with the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaching, a sense of family restlessness returns to make itself felt, threatening to break what remains of their normality. The series also touches on long-standing questions (what really happened to Will during his kidnapping?) – and past bad feelings emerge between characters like Steve and Jonathan. The echo of Eddie Munson continues to be heard, while the most feared question looms: who won’t make it to the end?

What time does Stranger Things 5, volume 1 come out

As viewers will already know, for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” Netflix has chosen a distribution in three acts:

Volume 1 – coming November 26, 2025

Volume 2 – scheduled for December 25, 2025

Final – definitive conclusion on 31 December 2025

The real news, however, is represented by the release time: this time the episodes will not be released at 8.00 in the morning, as usually happens for Netflix, but will be released at 2.00.

For Italy, this means 2.00 am on November 26, 2025, perfect for those who want to embark on a nocturnal binge-watching; or, of course, to watch episodes starting when you wake up in the morning.

Stranger Things 51: the official trailer

undefined