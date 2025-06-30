What’s behind “Vulc”, the first Geopop documentary now available on YouTube

Vulc – The essence of a link It is the first documentary made by Geopop and tells the four Italian active volcanoes – Vesuvius, Etna, Stromboli and Campi Flegrei – not only from a geological and scientific but above all social and anthropological point of view, investigating that “bond” between a volcano and the population that lives next to it. For Geopop it was one first time: we never ventured with such a long (80 minutes) and wide -ranging format, with four volcanoes and various stories in oneThe only intertwined narrativemaking the music of the soundtrack “at home”.

The documentary arrived on the big screen with a dense calendar of free dates in the cinemas of Italy from north to south, and now it is Available for everyone up in the Geopop YouTube channel, deliberately without advertising breaks. This to fully respect the spirit of Culture missionour cultural project based on the donations of Geopop patron to create independent products such as precisely Vulc And make them available for free for everyone.

In November 2024, the goal of Vulcwhose realization required over six months of work. We entrusted ourselves to the experience of Claudio Morellijournalist and photojournalist expert in volcanoes and great connoisseur of the area. The filming took place between January (the part in Campania with Vesuvius and Campi Flegrei) and February (in Sicily with Etna and Stromboli). The result were 4 Terabyte di Torn Bring to the studio, to which a thread that cooked the various stories had to be found. The assembly has not been outsourced but treated internally by ours Gabriele Lauria. The music were composed and produced by Geopop with Marco Iodice. The realization process also involved Danilo Vittori for the color correction, Giorgio Terzi of Erazero who edited Sound Design and Audio Mix e Edition which allowed us to use the cinema room for audio check.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmx2xghgqlm