What’s happening to TikTok? The United States confirms the stop, but the ball passes to Trump

The fate of TikTok in the United States it is hanging by a thread. There US Supreme Court has in fact confirmed the obligation for ByteDancethe Chinese company that owns the popular social network, to sell the platform to an entity not linked to the Chinese government. An operation necessary to address «national security concerns regarding the data collection practices by TikTok and relations with a foreign adversary”, we read in the reasons for the decision.

The company’s appeal, which relied on the freedom of expression guaranteed by the First Amendment of the American Constitution, was therefore rejected. A decision that could have enormous implications for millions of users and for the delicate geopolitical balance between the United States and China. Not surprisingly, many US users of TikTok they were already opening accounts on the Chinese social app REDnotewhich is currently one of the most downloaded in the USA.

The question, however, is still nebulous. In fact, at present, the ban should take place on Sunday 19 January, exactly 24 before the official inauguration of Donald Trump at the White House. And the new President of the United States could represent the lifeline for TikTok. The tycoon has in fact shown openness towards ByteDance already during the election campaign and has made it clear that the final word on the issue will be up to him.

But let’s proceed in order, retracing the stages of the story.

The chronology of the case

The controversy about TikTok in the United States it is not new. Already in 2021, during the first Trump administration, attempts were made to ban the platform, without success. There Biden presidency instead, it took a more targeted approach, imposing restrictions such as banning federal employees from installing TikTok on work devices. However, in April 2024, Congress passed a more drastic law, which gave a ByteDance six months, then extended to nine, to sell TikTok to a US-approved buyer. The final deadline is now set for January 19, 2025.

ByteDance challenged the law, arguing that violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution protecting freedom of expression. Despite a legal victory against a state ban in Montana in 2023, the company lost crucial appeals at the federal level, with courts giving priority to national security concerns raised by the government.

The motivations of the American government

The main accusation against TikTok it is the presumed one link between ByteDance and the Chinese government. According to many American politicians, the platform could be used to collect sensitive data from US users or to promote propaganda content, influencing public opinion. This fear is fueled by the Chinese government’s tight control over domestic companies.

Although ByteDance has always denied sharing data with Beijing and there is no concrete evidence of such practices, concerns persist. Furthermore, the elections in Romania, canceled due to suspicions of Russian interference on TikTokhighlighted the risks associated with content manipulation. The issue is not unique to the United States: the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have already imposed similar restrictions.

The impact and consequences of a possible ban on TikTok in the USA

With 170 million users, the United States is TikTok’s largest market. The platform is much more than just an entertainment tool: it is a source of information, a marketing channel and a source of income for tens of thousands of content creators. A ban would have significant economic consequences for these people and for the entire digital ecosystem.

On a technical level, a ban would entail the removal of TikTok from Apple and Google storesmaking it impossible for new users to download. However, experts believe that bypassing the ban would not be difficult, thanks to the use of VPNs and other tools. Similar situations have already occurred in India, Iran and Afghanistan, where TikTok is banned but continues to be used.

Elon Musk’s role and takeover speculation

Recently, some rumors have suggested that Elon Muskthe controversial Tesla CEO and owner of X (formerly Twitter), might be interested in buying TikTok. However, these rumors were quickly denied. Despite this, the idea of ​​a figure like Musk involved in a similar negotiation has fueled the debate on possible solutions to avoid the ban. The mere spread of these speculations underlines how high the media and political attention is around the case.

Musk, who has already demonstrated a provocative and unconventional approach to running his companies, could have been an interesting figure for mediate between ByteDance and the American government. However, the geopolitical context and the complexity of US-China relations make such a simple solution unlikely.

The role of Donald Trump

Shortly after the announcement of the Supreme Court, Trump spoke at CNN: «In the end it’s up to me, so you’ll see what I’ll do. Congress has entrusted me with the decision, so I will be the one to make it.” The most concrete hypothesis is that of an executive order to delay the blockade by 60-90 days. The objective would be to intervene in the negotiation as President in office, using this window period to find a solution and allow TikTok to continue to be active in the United States. A stance evidently dictated by the desire to build an increasingly solid relationship with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At present, however, the Supreme Court’s decision is clear: TikTok must be banned. The ball now passes to politics.