Whatsapp does not stop working on some smartphone models from 1 July: let’s clarify

According to some national media, from 1 July 2025 the application of WhatsApp will no longer be available for some smartphone models considered now outdated on a technical level. The news would be supported by the fact that Meta – the parent company of the app – has established Android 5.0 And iOS 15.1 as a minimum requirements for the correct functioning of the platform. Actually, For some months now, WhatsApp has updated the new minimum requirements necessary to make its official app on Android and iOS “turn”. These would have had to enter into force on May 5th but, according to the Tech information site 9to5maceverything has been moved to June 1st (and not on 1 July as erroneously reported by various Italian media). To find out if your device will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp, just wait for a specific notification from the same messaging app.

Because Whatsapp does not support smartphones a few years ago

If you are wondering Because WhatsApp is no longer available on some smartphones from 1 June Here is the official response that is provided by the development team of the messaging app in the service center:

Devices and software are subject to frequent changes, therefore we periodically review which operating systems we support and perform the necessary updates. Every year we check which devices and software are less recent and have fewer users. These devices may not have the most recent updates for safety, or may not dispose of the features required to perform WhatsApp.

Although it may seem an uncomfortable decision for some users, especially for those who use WhatsApp on “reserve” phones or secondary devices that will soon be incompatible with the messaging app, it is important to consider that the evolution of the software is closely linked to the potential offered by the available technology. Functions such as chatbot based on artificial intelligence, transcriptions of vowels, new protection systems, etc., are simply incompatible with the architecture of telephones ten years ago.

Android Samsung Galaxy S5 and LG G3 smartphones will continue to be compatible

Some Italian media have created a sort of “List” of devices that are no longer compatible with WhatsApp (from 1 July, they say erroneously), including smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S5 and LG G3. In fact, these devices are all updated to Android 5.0 or later and, therefore, they continue to be compatible with WhatsApp.

WhatsApp and iOS: iPhone 5, 5C and 6 are not already compatible with WhatsApp

On the Apple front, they are called into question instead iPhone 5, iPhone 5C And iPhone 6which in reality are no longer compatible with WhatsApp for some time. And for the record the first two remained stopped at iOS 10.3 and the third to iOS 12.5.7.

Minimum requirements for WhatsApp. Credit: WhatsApp.



How to know if your smartphone will no longer be supported by WhatsApp

Given the confusion that has been created online, also because of some misleading news published by the national media, you could ask yourself How to know if your smartphone will no longer be supported by WhatsApp. In reality the question is simple. As WhatsApp explains in an official note, in fact, “Before stopping the support of your operating system, we will inform you about WhatsApp and we will remember it several times, so that you can update the update».

If on your device it is not possible to update the operating system beyond a certain version, then you must consider the passage to a new smartphone. Before making this transition, however, it is advisable to perform a backup of the WhatsApp chats, so as not to lose them.