WhatsApp is testing a feature to make profiles more secure

WhatsApp is testing a new feature designed to make profiles more secure and to offer greater control over the management of unknown contacts, unwanted messages and attempted cyber attacks. In the past, the app had begun to introduce tools capable of automatically blocking messages from unsaved numbers that send a large amount of content in a short time, with the aim of reducing spam and filtering activities considered suspicious. Now, however, the company is working on something broader and more structured: a advanced security mode which allows you to One-touch apply multiple security measures at once. This mode is designed in particular for those who fear being targeted by malicious actors, or for those who simply want to ensure greater protection of their conversations.

If activated, this mode automatically blocks numerous sensitive options, such as the ability to receive attachments from unrecognized contacts, automatic preview of links and addition to groups by strangers. The idea is to avoid the user having to search for and manually adjust every single setting, offering an immediate and suitable configuration for those who may need to protect their privacy more robustly.

More than a digital padlock we could compare the new mode to a sort of “privacy presets”. This is because in fact the new feature does not hide and block access to WhatsApp chats (as happens with the function called, precisely, Chat lock), but rather activates in one fell swoop a whole series of advanced security options already existing in the app. The news was spotted by WABetaInfo in the beta version 2.25.33.4 of the app for Android and is still in development. At the moment it has not even been made available to beta testers, so it is not clear when it will arrive to users who use the stable version of WhatsApp.

How WhatsApp’s new security mode works

This new mode, currently known as Strict account setting (literally “strict account setup”), does not replace existing security measures but, much more simply, enables them in a more… rigorous way! For example, one of its main functions concerns the management of multimedia content sent from unknown numbers. Under normal conditions, WhatsApp warns you when you receive photos or videos from unknown contacts, but still allows downloads. With advanced security mode, however, the system is activated blocks the automatic download of images, documents or voice notes coming from unverified senders. This dramatically reduces the risk of receiving files containing malware, which is malicious software designed to infect a device.

Another relevant element is the disabling link previews. When a link is received in a chat, WhatsApp normally generates a small preview using information retrieved directly from the site it links to. This process, however, can expose some data, such as the IP address, a sort of “digital license plate” that can provide approximate information about the network and the user’s location. By deactivating link previews this information is no longer shared.

Also relevant protection against additions to groups: only contacts already approved will be able to invite the user directly to join a group, while the others will have to wait for confirmation from the latter. This reduces the chances of being included in collective chats designed to spread scams or spam messages of various kinds.

Furthermore, the mode incorporates the two-step verificationwhich requires a security PIN when you try to register your account on a new device. This feature is already available, but including it in the advanced configuration ensures that it always remains active for the users who need it most.

Finally, it comes automatically limited visibility of personal information such as profile photo, status, last seen and online presence, making them visible only to saved contacts. This reduces the chance of strangers gathering clues about your digital activity.

The new advanced security feature being tested on WhatsApp. Credit: WAbetaInfo.



WhatsApp’s new security mode will not be mandatory

The new WhatsApp function with which to lock your profile it will not be mandatory. This means that those who wish can continue to use WhatsApp without activating the feature, as the app already provides end-to-end encryption and basic security controls which are already active by default. Its introduction aims to provide additional protection for those who suspect they are a target of more complex attacks or simply want privacy that is easier to activate, without having to manually change every single setting. At the moment there is no news on when the function will be available to everyone.