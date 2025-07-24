WhatsApp is testing the “reminder” function not to forget important messages: how it will work

WhatsApp is launching a new function called “Memorandum”currently in the test phase in the beta version 2.25.21.14 for Android (V2.25.21.14), which could radically transform the way we manage important communications through the popular messenger app of Meta. According to what was declared by Wabetainfothe portal that has found and disclosed the novelty, the system allows you to Set warnings for individual chat messageswith the aim of drawing attention to relevant content at the right time. In practice, it will be possible to select a specific message and plan a personalized reminder: at the pre -established time, you will receive a notification with the text of the message, the indication of the chat from which it comes and, if present, also a preview of an attached multimedia content.

The function is designed for those who, submerged by continuous conversations, risk losing useful details or forgetting important activities. The entire process takes place on the device locally, guaranteeing the Total privacy: no one else in the chat will know that you have activated a reminder, nor WhatsApp will keep any information about it. At the moment, the option is available only for a limited number of beta tester, but a wider distribution is expected in the coming weeks.

How it works and what “reminder” is for what is the users

In the version Beta more recent than WhatsApp for Androidthat marked with the version number 2.25.21.14a reminder function has appeared directly in the context menu of messages. Touching a message for a long time in any chat and accessing the relative menu, some users are already viewing a new option that allows you to set up a reminder for that specific message. Once the option is selected, you can choose from predefined time intervals (2 hours, 8 hours And 24 hours), or completely customize the time and date according to your needs (thanks to the option Personalization). This approach makes the function suitable for both those who want to create a reminder Quick, both to those who need more surgical planning, for example to manage answers during meetings, working deadlines or free moments.

The practical value of this function is evident in contexts where the messages serve as a memo or by reminders for future actions. Within the conversation, messages with active reminder are reported with a small icon in the shape of bell: a discreet but visible detail that allows you to distinguish the messages for which a warning has been set up.

When the selected time starts, WhatsApp sends a notification that contains all the details necessary to immediately report the attention on that content: the full text of the message, the preview of any static images, gifs and videos and, of course, also the precise indication of the chat in which it is contained. In this way, not only is the loss of important information is avoided, but the follow up to the user.

Preview of WhatsApp’s “Reminder” function, currently being tested. Credit: Wabetainfo.



The privacy issue

About the Privacy issueaccording to what has been discovered by the specialized portal Wabetainfoi Reminder are managed directly on the device. They are not synchronized on any cloud, let alone shared with the other participants in the conversation. In other words, only you will know that a message has an active reminder: an advantage for those who use WhatsApp not only for personal communications, but also to coordinate professional activities or manage delicate appointments.