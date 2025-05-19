WhatsApp Testa a new feature to save and find channel messages: here’s how it works

WhatsApp is testing a novelty that will change the way we interact with i channels (like that of Geopop) and which will consist of a more effective system for save and find important updates. A new function is being tested, found by Wabetainfo (a portal that identifies the news present on WhatsApp Beta and divulge them) that allows you to mark the updates of the channels such as favorthrough a mechanism similar to that already present in personal chats: the “star”. In practice, you can select individual posts shared by the channels and save them for future consultations, without having to manually look for them in the middle of dozens of updates. The function is currently available for some beta testers that use the version 2.25.17.7 by WhatsApp for Android And it will be gradually extended to other users in the next few days.

How the favorite messages of WhatsApp channels work and where they are found

In concrete terms, the new feature seems to have a simple and intuitive operation. After selecting an update inside a channel, an icon will appear in the shape of star at the top of the screen. Touching this icon will allow to mark the post as a “favorite”. All the contents thus highlighted will flow into one dedicated section within the information of the channelwhere it will be possible to review the updates deemed important by that specific channel at any time.

But it does not end here: in addition to the organization by single channel, WhatsApp will also introduce a centralized display. Through a tap on the symbol ⋮ present in the section Updatesit will be possible to access a global list that collects everyone “starry” posts, regardless of the canal of origin. This solution is particularly useful for having a complete overview of the messages you save, without having to look for them within each individual channel.

Another interesting aspect of this function is the way in which it is dynamically adapted to the user’s interests. If you opt for the abandonment of a channel, all updates marked as favorites from that specific WhatsApp channel will be automatically removed from the list. This avoids the accumulation of old messages from channels to which you are no longer interested.

Interface of the new function of the favorite messages of the WhatsApp channels. Credit: Wabetainfo.



Because the function of the favorite messages of WhatsApp channels is useful

In pop, “stellar” language a content means attributing to him a sort of digital bookmark. It is an operation already familiar to many users, since it is also present in individual chats and groups. The extension of this possibility to the channels represents a step forward towards a More personalized and tidy use of WhatsAppwhich in this way aims to strengthen the management of information content.

This new content management mode has the objective of simplifying the experience of use within the channels, avoiding the continuous scrolling of old messages. Once active, it will allow you to save the posts deemed relevant – such as official ads, important communications or details on events – making them easily recoverable at any time. The update, therefore, not only improves the organization, but It also makes WhatsApp a more orderly and functional environmentespecially for those who follow numerous channels with frequent updates.

It is important to remember that WhatsApp channels are tools of Broadcastingthat is, unidirectional channels used to disseminate messages from organizations, companies, influencers or official bodies, without possibility for members to respond or comment. In this context, the selective rescue function responds to the growing need to have immediate access to the contents deemed of greater importance. At the moment it is not clear when the functionality will also be extended to the stable version of WhatsApp.