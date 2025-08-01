Whatsapp Testa the Night mode, a new function that will allow us to take better night photos

WhatsApp is testing one new function which could significantly improve the quality of the photos taken from its official app in low light conditions. Some testers that use the beta version 2.25.22.2 of WhatsApp for Android have in fact reported the introduction of a Night mode within the camera interface of the famous messaging app. This is a novelty that, although still in the limited distribution phase, suggests a step forward in the integration of more advanced photographic tools within WhatsApp. The new mode does not add filters or aesthetic effects, but exploits software improvements to optimize brightness and sharpness, with the aim of producing clearer images when environmental light is insufficient.

How the night mode of the WhatsApp camera works

The update, available only for a part of Android users registered in the Beta program, introduces a new button visible at the top of the in-app camera interface. THE’iconas the screenshot highlights at the bottom of this chapter, represented by one half moonwhich appears only in environments with weak light. Once the icon in question has pressed, the night mode enters into action and automatically adjusts some parameters of the image, such as theexposure (i.e. the amount of light captured by the sensor) and the digital noise (i.e. the visual disorder that tends to appear especially in the dark areas of the photo). The goal is to preserve as much detail as possible, even in the darkest areas of the frame.

WhatsApp does not activate automatically the night mode based on the surrounding environment. The user must decide independently when enabled it, pressing the moon icon visible only in suitable contexts. This design choice guarantees greater freedom of use and prevents the function from being activated unwanted.

This mode can be particularly useful in all those contexts characterized by onelow light. But, of course, it does not represent a miraculous solution. The improvements made can be more or less significant but limited by the hardware power of the device and the dark intensity that concerns the scene to be immortalized. In conditions of total or almost darkness, the effectiveness of the night mode could be marginal.

At the top right of the screenshot there is the icon that marks the availability of the night mode of WhatsApp’s camera. Credit: Wabetainfo.



The night mode of WhatsApp is being “rollout”

The new night mode is still in the phase of “Rollout”term with which we refer to one gradual distribution and controlled of a new functionality. For this reason, also by installing the beta version 2.25.22.2you may not find the available night mode immediately. This is part of the normal test practices: initially releasing a function to a Limited number of users allows developers to collect feedback, correct any problems and optimize performance before the broader release.