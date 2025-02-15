When 6G will arrive, how will it be and what difference is there compared to 5G?

The 6G networks (6th Generation), a set of advanced mobile telephony technologies, represent the future of connectivity, but where we are with its development and What will change compared to 5G? The sixth generation of wireless networks promises significantly higher performance than current technology, thanks to higher frequencies, a higher data transmission capacity and a latency reduced to 1 microsecond. But it is still a technology in the development phase, with one possible commercial implementation scheduled for 2030.

When there is 6G

The term 6g (acronym of 6th generation) indicates the sixth generation of mobile telephony, which will represent a significant evolution compared to 5G. To date, the 6G still does not have defined standards and not officially appears in the plans of the 3GPP (3 Generation Partnership Project) or other standardization bodies. Companies of the caliber of Samsung, Nokia, LG and Applehowever, have already started various experiments. In the United States, the “Next G Alliance”started in 2020 by Atis (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions), involves giants such as AT & T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, Google, Microsoft and Apple in the definition of strategies for 6G.

In Europe, the Hexa-X projectpart of the Horizon 2020 program, sees the collaboration of Nokia, Ericsson, Telefónica and Orange for the development of the new standard.

The commercial introduction of 6G is scheduled for 2030even if the first tests and the first experimental implementations could take place before. Nokia, one of the most active companies in the development of 6G, regarding the timing issue has in fact declared:

Nokia provides that 6G systems will be commercially launched by 2030, following the typical 10 -year cycle between generations. The standardization phase 1 will probably begin from 2026 as part of the release 20 of 3GPP. In the meantime, the 5G will be enhanced by 5G-Advanced, which will be a fundamental objective for 3GPP from release 18 onwards and will feed the commercial networks starting from 2025 onwards, well before the arrival of 6G at the end of the decade.

What will 6G be like and what is the difference with 5G

6G will take advantage of higher radio frequencies than 5Gincreasing the data transmission capacity and drastically reducing latency. The goal is to get to one latency of less than 1 millisecond and theoretical speeds up to 1000 Gbit/s. This will allow almost instantaneous communications, opening the way to new advanced applications, such as the Remote control in real time and a more efficient connectivity for devices IoT (Internet of Things).

A key aspect will be the integration with artificial intelligence, which will dynamically optimize the network infrastructure. The 6G will integrate the mobile edge computing directly in the network, unlike the 5G which requires it as an additional component.

Studies conducted by the University of California of Santa Barbara are contributing to the development of new technologies for 6G, as power amplifiers based on Transistors in Nitruro di Gallio (gan)capable of operating a frequencies up to 230 GHz.

6G networks will use waves of wavelength less than one millimeter (sub-mm)guaranteeing unprecedented data transfer speeds. According to Dr. Mahyar Shirvanimoghaddam of the University of Sydney, the 6G could reach Theoretical peak speed of 1 Terabyte per second for short -range transmissions.

In addition to speed, 6g will offer improvements in imaging, detection and positioning, thanks to theUse of the Teramo Spectrum (THZ). It will also be able to serve multiple devices at the same time thanks to themultiple access to orthogonal frequency division (ofdma)guaranteeing a more stable and performing network.

The sectors most touched by 6g

The adoption of the 6G will have a significant impact potentially on numerous sectors, including those you find below.