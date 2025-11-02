When is it better to wash by hand or in the washing machine: effectiveness and sustainability of the two methods

Is it better to wash by hand or in the washing machine? There is no single answer, it depends on a number of factors, such as the type of tissuethe degree and type of dirtyas long as we want to be efficient, hygienic or sustainable. We must not generalize too much, making the mistake of choosing either the washing machine or hand washing, excluding one or the other forever, but we must think based on the situation. but based on some scientific studies it emerges that the washing machine wins in efficiency and hygiene for large quantities and more robust garments; hand washing is irreplaceable for i more delicate fabrics (wool and silk) and for those who want reduce wear and dispersion of fibers and microplastics. Even in this case, the right balance must be found and it is important to read the labels on clothes, keep our appliance clean, choose correct temperatures and wash only when necessary. One of the most common routine actions at home, but what we don’t think about in everyday life is that behind every washed and perfumed item there is a world of chemistry, energy and microbiology.

Which fabrics are better to wash by hand or in the washing machine: delicate items and microplastic reduction

In daily washing you must take into account the fabrics: it is often the garment that tells us how we should wash it, with the appropriate symbols on thelabel. Usually, hand washing is the best solution for more delicate fabricsincluding wool and silk. The movement and spin of the washing machine risk ruining our favorite clothes: the fibers could even break away during washing, compromising the integrity of the fabrics with loss of original softness and consistency. And then, deciding to use our hands personally is generally equivalent to putting one away greater attention to the detergent dosage, applying it only in the right points. A washing machine consumes a lot of it and not only that, precisely because it is a household appliance, it ends up washing every part of the fabrics, even where it is not needed, generating further unnecessary stress on the garment.

On an environmental level, even if modern washing machines “beat” repeated hand washing in terms of sustainability, a less obvious environmental advantage of the latter must be considered: reduction of microplastics. A recent study has shown that the release of synthetic fibers and the dispersion of microplastics is higher during washing machine cycles compared to manual washing, especially for fibers such as polyester and nylon. Clearly, if we choose to wash by hand, we must be careful not to use too much water, especially at high temperatures, otherwise we risk ruining all our environmental efforts.

When to machine wash: More sustainable for large loads and durable fabrics

Contrary to what you might think, modern washing machines are designed to use less water and less energyresulting more sustainable compared to the past and the first laundry appliances, which used large quantities of energy and water. Today, for most washing machines, a well set cycle – adequate temperature, full load and correct detergent – consumes fewer resources than hand washing repeated several times! It seems absurd, but it’s really like this: if we use many liters of soap and water to wash a t-shirt until we’re satisfied, we risk being beaten in sustainability by the latest washing machine model. Obviously, this should be taken with a grain of salt: a complete wash in the washing machine will always consume more energy, water and detergent than a quick wash of a t-shirt done with two scrubs of soap. But obviously we don’t run a washing machine for a single item of clothing.

We need to look at sustainability related to how clean the clothes actually are. For the same cleanliness, scent and softness of the garments, hand washing would be necessary many more resources to obtain the same result as a modern washing machine: if used well, it can be overall more efficient in terms of water and energy than numerous repeated hand washes to obtain the same level of cleanliness; however, the difference depends greatly on washing habits (volume, temperature, number of rinses) consumption compared to manual washing. Furthermore, the new models equipped with load sensors automatically optimize water, limiting waste and costs. For example, according to what was reported by the European Commission, in 2020 alone the use of the washing machine made it possible to reduce electricity consumption by 40% and water consumption by 52%. It is therefore an excellent choice for large loads and resistant fabrics such as cotton and polyester.

Is it better to hand wash or machine wash for hygiene?

An aspect of also needs to be evaluated domestic hygiene. From a hygienic point of view, the washing machine delivers a more homogeneous removal of bacteria and allergensbut only if it is kept clean. Recent studies have shown that real microbial communities live inside domestic washing machines. The most “at risk” points are the seals, detergent drawer and filterwhere humidity and soap residues can accumulate: perfect environments for Pseudomonas, Micrococcus And Sphingomonascommon microorganisms but which, if transmitted to clothing, can reduce hygiene of the laundry. Incorrect use of the appliance – too many washes at low temperatures or a machine that is never cleaned – can allow these microorganisms to survive and attach to our “clean” clothes! A monthly cleaning cycle with hot water and a little maintenance is enough to reduce these risks.

Hand-washed items, if rinsed well and air-dried in the traditional way, they do not favor the proliferation of microorganismsbut if they remain damp for a long time they can become a breeding ground for mold or bacteria, just like an uncleaned washing machine.