When we read on screen and paper we blink less frequently: the results of the study study

Blinking is a natural mechanism that keeps the eyes hydrated and protects them from dust and external agents. However, prolonged use of digital screens drastically reduces this frequency, going from the normal 20 times a minute to around 15 or 11. This variation is one of the main factors contributing to the so-called eye straina common condition that can cause dryness, burning, blurred vision, and other symptoms of eye discomfort. This phenomenon occurs not only with the use of tablets, smartphones and computers, but also during close-up visual activities such as reading a book. Let’s analyze the details of a study conducted in this regard and examine some useful measures to prevent eye strain when we are in front of a screen.

The results of the study on the frequency with which we blink while reading

A study conducted on 40 healthy individualstitled Changes in blink rate and ocular symptoms during different reading tasks (“Changes in blink rate and ocular symptoms during different reading activities”) analyzed the blink frequency (this term in medicine refers to the mechanism of closing the eyelids), as well as symptoms of ocular discomfort when reading texts on a tablet and on printed paper.

Each of the participants was involved for 15 minutes in a “digital” reading session done on a tablet with a 9.7-inch screen and another 15 minutes on a paper book. During the two separate reading sessions, subjects were videotaped to monitor blink rate, and perceived ocular discomfort was rated using a visual analog scale.

The results showed a significant reduction in blink rate during both reading modes compared to baseline (i.e., the number of blinks per minute recorded when participants were not engaged in any specific visual activity). In this case, the average blink frequency decreased from 19.74 ± 9.12 beats per minute to 11.35 ± 10.20 when reading on paper ea 14.93 ± 10.90 when reading on a tablet.

Translated into simple terms, therefore, the participants, monitored for 15 minutes, showed a significant reduction in the frequency of blinking in both conditions: from an initial average of almost 20 beats per minute to around 11 when reading on paper and 15 with the tablet. A gradual increase in fatigue symptoms was also observed every 5 minutes during both reading activities.

This decline is attributable to visual concentration needed to follow the text, which interferes with the normal blink reflex. Furthermore, a progressive increase in symptoms of discomfort was observed, such as burning And fatiguewith both reading methods. Although the tablet produced a slight improvement in symptoms compared to paper, this difference was not statistically significant.

The graph shows the blink frequency measured at different time points while reading a paper book (A) and text on the screen of an electronic device (B).



Digital eye strain, also known as “computer vision syndrome”it is not a dangerous condition, but it can influence daily well-being. This phenomenon occurs because staring at a digital screen or object closely for long periods produces aalteration of the dynamics of the tear filmor the protective layer that covers the surface of the eye and which is composed of three layers: lipid, aqueous and mucous. It is a common problem for those who spend many hours in front of computer screens, smartphones, tablets and electronic devices in general, and can affect people of all ages, not just the youngest.

How to avoid and reduce dry eyes

Despite the impact of digital screens, they exist simple and effective strategies to reduce eye strain. First, one conscious effort to blink more often can significantly improve ocular lubrication. Sticking post-its on the computer screen or setting alerts on your smartphone can certainly help you remember this fundamental action. THE’use of artificial tears And humidifiers in dry environments they can be two valid tools to reduce eye fatigue and the sensation of dryness. Giving your eyes a little rest can also help.

In addition to these aspects it is essential to have a ergonomic working environmentmaking sure the screen is positioned at one distance of approximately 30-60 cm from the eyes (depends on how big the screen is) and slightly lower than eye level can reduce fatigue. Adjust brightness and contrast to avoid glare is equally crucial to preserve the health of our eyes.