Where are the Caribbean, the islands where we all dream of going on vacation?

The Caribbean are an extensive region insular which is located between theCentral Americathe northern coast of South America and the Gulf of Mexico. They therefore extend to the east of the American continent, in Caribbean sea in fact, and include more than 7,000 islands divided into three archipelaghi: the Big antillewhich include the famous islands of Cuba, Jamaica, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico; the Piccole Antilleswhich form an arch to South America; the Bahamaslocated further north, in the Atlantic Ocean.

From the moment in which tourism has become a mass phenomenon, they represent the dream destination for the holidays that we would all like to do at least once in life. The intense blue of the waters, the white of the sand and the green of the lush tropical plants have in fact become theiconif not the clicheof the modern journey to location exoticand it is not possible to pass in front of the showcase of a travel agency without running into photos of rooms that seem to exist only in the advertisements of the swimsuit.

The climate is tropicalcharacterized by high temperatures all year round, with medium between 25 ° C and 30 ° C. The Region presents one season dry (from December to April) and one season damp (from May to November), during which intense and tropical thunderstorms are frequent. In this period, the risk of hurricanesin particular between August and October. The constant influence of alisei and of the Gulf currentcontributes to mitigating the climate.

A map of the states that are part of the Caribbean.



The name “Caribbean” derives from the Spanish term Dearused to identify An indigenous ethnic group who lived in the small antilles and a part of the South American coast at the time of the first contact with European explorers and colonizers. According to some interpretations, Dear It would in turn derive from a local term, which meant “brave or” strong “men.

The reason why the Caribbean islands have become aimportant destination of international tourism It is under everyone’s eyes. The beauty of the environments, the tropical climate and the spectacular natural resources, such as the fauna navy and the barriers coralline, They are factors able to move consistent flows of millions of tourists every year.

Historically, the region is also found in one position strategicbetween the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, in an extremely comfortable point for the tourist movements of the countries of the West, along ancient commercial and maritime routes.

The strategic position was in fact well known even in the past, the Caribbean were in fact the scene of the Explorations of Cristoforo Colombo (who landed on his first trip precisely on one of the islands of the Bahamas), of rivalry between European colonial powers and, now legendary, Flies between pirates. Not surprisingly, the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich features the famous captain as protagonist Jack Sparrow It is set in this region.

Being a place of encounter and exchange for centuries, the Caribbean today have the treasure of theirs wealth culturalthe result of contamination between indigenous populations, European colonizers and slaves deported from Africa. To which, more recently, communities from all over the world have joined.

This mix has given life to unique traditions, music appreciated all over the world, such as the reggae And kitchens that act as a bridge to the customs of three different continents.