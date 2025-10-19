Where is the smallest museum in Italy located and how big is it?

AI generated image



After ten years of activity, and a year of closure, it reopened in the summer of 2025 smallest museum in Italy, “The time box” (also from the name of the association that manages it, chaired by Mario Sotgiu). We are in Sardinia, ad Arzachenain the Gallura province of North-East Sardinia: here, in a space of around twenty square metres, housed inside a house in via Marconi 12 (corner of Corso Garibaldi), there is a tiny museum, with a mission: to tell the story of the town and its community.

Renamed “Mimu“, that is, mini museum, this space of 22 m2 uses bilingual panels in Italian and Sardinian to tell the story of the 5 millennia of history of the areafrom the Neolithic to the twentieth century, crossing the Punic, Phoenician, Roman and medieval periods, when Arzachena was actually founded. On display is the parchment from 1324 (recovered by the archaeologist Marcello Cabriolu of Olbia) which confirms the existence of “Arseguen”. There are commonly used objects, such as anchors or a watchmaker’s workbench from the early twentieth century, and details, such as the typewriter with which the notarial deeds of the first sales on the Costa Smeralda were prepared.

This is a space that fits inside a broader historical and cultural journey, which includes the nearby Li Muri necropolis, the Mushroom of Arzachena, Piazza Risorgimento and the Bread Museum.