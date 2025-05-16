Where the expression cin cin comes from that we use when we toast and what it means

The expression “cincìn“That we use in Italy to toast derives from Chinesein particular from the Canton coast, a former British merchant port, where it was common to offer tea to guests by pronouncing “qǐng qǐng“((请请) or, according to other more widespread interpretations, “qǐng jǐn“((请尽), which can be translated as “Please, drink everything“Or simply as a kind invitation to drink. Theonomatopoeia of the sound of the glass which touches has favored its use to toast, then spreading in Europe thanks to British sailors and to the contacts between the West and China during the kingdom of Qing dynasty (1644–1912).

Furthermore, the use of the expression spread further thanks to the popularity of theOperetta “La Geisha” by Sidney Jones of 1896, which included the song “Chin Chin Chinaman“. In Italy the expression was immediately welcomed favorably by virtue of the sound that recalls the tinkling of two glasses and can be equivalent to”Health“. For the same purpose in England it is used”Cheers“, In Albania”Gezuar“, In France”Santè! “; In Moldova It is toasting tens of times for each meal steady “You have devils“That translates with” let’s go “. We remember two things in this context: it is mandatory look the person with whom he toast, and the etiquette wants that The glasses never touch each otherbut they only approach each other.

It is interesting to note that, although “cincìn” has become a joyful expression in many western cultures, in Japan The word “chinchin“(ちんちん) is a colloquial term for themale genital organmaking the use of the expression potentially embarrassing in that context. In Japan, expression is used to toast “Kanpai“, which means” empty the glass “, derived from the Chinese” Gānbēi “(干杯).

The Origins of Brindisi date back toAncient Romewhen the poisonings were common and the Romans made the glasses touch during the banquets to pass a few drops of wine among the glasses of the diners, To test that the wine was not poisoned. Until almost 1700 the deadline used to toast was “Prosit“, that literally wanted to mean “you are of a benefit“, Deriving from the verb”prodesse”, Younger.