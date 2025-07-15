Where the violin spider is hiding and what to do when you find one at home: you don’t have to alarmed

A specimen of violin spider



The violin spider He returned to the center of media attention after a 4 -year -old boy was operated on for a necrosis probably caused by the bite of this Arachnid. Despite general alarmism, there is nothing to worry about: the poison of the violin spider it is not mortal for human being and are not never been recorded Direct deaths For his bite.

Although these are a species that has always been present in Italy, this spider has a bad fame since 2017, when the newspapers brought back the death of man in Cagliari for an alleged bite of violin spider. In 2024, then, he discussed the case of a 23 -year -old boy who died after being bite: in reality, the death had not been caused directly from the poison of the violin spider, but from a series of complications subsequently overwhelmed (including a serious infection not caused directly by the poison).

In short, There is no alarm about the violin spider.

Having made this necessary premise, however, we can understand how to behave in the event that we had to find a violin spider inside our house. According to the Italian Association of Arachnology, we can rest assured: this Arachnide tends to hide in dark and not popular places, such as cracks, furniture or closets. It is therefore necessary to pay more attention to sheet or clothes on the floor and try to eliminate the small ravines where the spider could hide closing, For example, the fixturesi Battiscopa or the cracks in the walls.

What to do if we find a violin spider in the house

First of all, in the event that we had to find a violin spider inside our house There is no reason to be alarmed: this kind of Arachnide has always existed in Italy and is normal that sneaks into homes.

According to the Italian Association of Arachnology, if we had to find a specimen for the first time, it is likely that the spider had been in our house for some time: we simply had never noticed. At this point, there is nothing to worry about: just be careful of do not leave clothes on the floor and maybe check the sheets, cushions and shoes more often before using them, always keeping ordered The rooms that could be used as a refuge, including sgbuzzini and closets.

If, on the other hand, the meetings become a little more frequent, it is likely that there are more specimens inside the house: in this case, it is more difficult to find them, especially if you hide in small ravines. The best thing to do is try to seal fixtures, battiscopa or cracks in the walls, But also the various steps they could use to go from the outside inside.

In general, however, These are not about weeds In the strict sense (as the cockroaches can be): in other words, there is no risk of finding ourselves with many specimens at home in a short time.

Disinfestations, on the other hand, are rather difficult to implement and foresee invasive interventions Like smoke: that’s why they are normally necessary, unless the situation is particularly uncontrolled.

How to recognize a violin spider

But how to understand if the spider we find at home is actually a violin spider? This arachnid is part of the Sicarid family, is of brown-yellowish color, with body of about 7-9 mm and with long and thin legs. On the Cephalootorace, then, it has a sort of drawing that recalls the shape of a violinto which it owes its name, even if in reality its distinctive anatomical character is the presence of 6 eyesunlike the other spiders who have 8.

The violin spider, however, has a behavior very shy and lonely: tends to not approach man and defends himself only if it is inadvertently touched, so much so that he has been called “hermit spider”.