“Where’s Wanda?” 2 will be there: the first advances on the future of the German Dramedy series

After the success of the first compelling season, which ended last November, Apple TV+ officially announced the second season of where Wanda?, The dark comedy in the German language on a family that goes in search of the missing daughter. Here are the first advances on the cast and plot of where Wanda? 2.

What will Wanda be about? 2

Just when they thought that their lives were finally returning to normal, daughter Wanda (Dringe) is caught in the act, in front of a corpse. They will have to do everything that is in their power to demonstrate his innocence and avoid losing it again, while their investigation to find the real killer brings them to the criminal belly of their sleepy city of the suburbs. But will their attempt to protect the family will take them out of trouble or will it lead them even more off the road? And will they be able to discover the truth about what happened on that fateful day before it’s too late?

The cast of where Wanda is? 2

The series is played by the candidate for the International Emmy Award Heike Makatsch (Love Actuary), by the winner of the German Comedy Award Axel Stein (The Vault), Lea Drind (Griffin) and Leo Simon, who return for a new season of this colorful and eccentric series. Klatt (Stein and Makatsch) are back!

Produced by Ufa Fiction, a Fremantle company, the first season of Wanda? It was created, written and executed by Oliver Lansley (Flack), candidate for the Royal Television Society, together with the award -winning executive manufacturers Nataly Kudiabor (Arthur’s Law) and Sebastian Werninger (The Physician).

The series was co-creator and based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli (Vaya with Dios). The first season of “Where’s Wanda?” He was directed by the directors Christian Ditter (How to Be Single), Tobi Baumann (Faking Hitler) and Facundo Scalerandi (such as selling drugs online (quickly)), awarded by critics. Ditter was also an executive producer of the first season, available in streaming on Apple TV+.

When does it come out where Wanda? 2

There is still no information on when it will be released on Apple TV+ the next season of where Wanda?, But we can assume that it arrives between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.