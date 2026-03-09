Which segment to move to get a correct equation: the solution to the riddle

Which segments to move to make this correct equation? On the internet you can see various tests of this kind: a simple equation is composed – such as the result of an addition or a subtraction – and it is asked which of the segments present in the image must be moved to obtain a correct result.

In our case, the equation shows the result

7 + 1 = 0

which is clearly incorrect. The request is this:

Yes they can move two segments and reposition them inside the equation to make it correct. What are they and where should they be placed?

Initially it might seem intuitive to remove the vertical plus bar, position it inside the zero, from which we remove the top right bar, and make the equation: 7 – 1 = 6. However this solution it is not validbecause one of the two segments that are moved is not then repositioned within the equation.

Incorrect solution to the equation riddle



A tip to solve this riddle is to think that there are not only single-digit numbers…but also in double digits! In this case, we can think that, if we add a number greater than 2 to 7, we could obtain a two-digit number: 10, or maybe… 11!

And here’s the solution: by removing the upper and lower segments from the 0, the result is 11. At this point, we reposition the two segments to modify the 1, placing one horizontally in the middle of the one and one vertically to the left of the 1, we get the number 4! And here is the solution:

7 + 4 = 11

Riddles like this are very useful for stimulating both the mathematical and logical skills of young people and children, and for stimulating theirspatial attitude (or visuo-spatial logic). This is the cognitive ability to manipulate and rotate shapes and objects so as to visualize the right solution to questions and, in general, know how to orient oneself in space.