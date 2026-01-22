Who can oppose Trump: write down these names (and this date)

Culture

Who can oppose Trump: write down these names (and this date)

Who can oppose Trump: write down these names (and this date)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
"The last thing he said to me 2": trailer, plot and release date of the return of the series with Jennifer Garner
The free trade agreement with Mercosur could fall apart, here’s why
Can a NATO country attack another member state of the Alliance? The Trump and Greenland case