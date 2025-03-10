Who chooses the public of television programs?

In most television programs there is a public That applaud And interacts with the presenter. But who is that he takes care of selecting every single spectator? This work is head to the Casting Office which carefully examines each application together with the director or to the Study directorthat is, that person who makes all the decisions regarding the organization of a specific program.

Once the participants are identified and chosen, selected according to the type of program, each will also be instructed on What should. For example, if the public has only to applaud, it will be told when doing it, if the public must intervene, It will be instructed on how to do and maybe it will also be necessary for the tests to participate. This organization may perhaps seem almost excessive, but in reality it is fundamental otherwise it would be the Total chaosespecially for a live program. Can you imagine if people start applauding randomly to take the floor when not requested?

