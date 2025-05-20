Who is Mark Zuckerberg and how the Founder of Facebook has been transformed over time

Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook.



When you hear about Mark Zuckerbergthe first mental association is almost always Facebookthe social network that revolutionized the way we connect and communicate. But who really is this central figure of the global technological panorama? How has the man behind one of the most influential companies of Silicon Valley evolved over time? Born in 1984 to White Plainsin the state of New York, from a cultured and wealthy family, Zuckerberg has expressed an extraordinary talent for at a very young age for software programming. After his studies in Harvard, in 2004 founded Thefacebook.com With some university companions and what was initially conceived as a simple tool to connect students, he quickly turned into a global technological giant. Today Zuckerberg, one of the most powerful men in the world, is president and CEO of Meta Platformsa group that ranges from virtual reality to artificial intelligence, passing through the controversial metaverse.

The beginnings: a young manufacture prodigy

Mark Elliot Zuckerbergthis is his full name, was born to White Plains in New York state The May 14, 1984 and grows to Dobbs Ferryin the suburbs of Westchester Countytogether with the three sisters Randi, Donna and Arielle. Father Edward is a dentist, his mother Karen a psychiatrist, who will later choose to devote himself to the family, educate his son according to the concepts of Jewish religion.

Since childhood Mark has shown early inclination for technology. Alone 12 years develop Zucknetan internal messaging system for the father’s dental office. In the following years he continued to create games, software and digital tools, confirming his unstoppable passion for computer science.

During the years at Ardsley High School follows advanced courses at the Mercy College and, moved to the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academyexcels both in the study of the classics and in fencing. Here develops Synapsean intelligent musical reader who captures the attention of giants like AOL And Microsoftwho try in vain to hire him.

In the 2002 is enrolled in Harvardthe place from which the parable that will lead to the creation of the largest social network in the world will start.

From Facemash to Facebook

Among the first university projects of Zuckerberg emerges Facemasha controversial site showing students’ photos by inviting users to vote who was more attractive. The idea, inspired by the so -called Books “students of the students, generates strong controversies and is quickly obscured.

But it is in February 2004 that Zuckerberg, with the help of Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverinlance Thefacebook.cominitially limited to Harvard students. The success is immediate: in a few weeks, half of the university is registered. In a short time, the platform expands to other campus and then to the whole world. In the 2005 The site simply becomes Facebook.

In mid -2004 Zuckerberg leaves Harvard and moves to Palo Alto To guide the company’s development full time. Already in 2005Facebook receives an investment of 12.7 million dollars by the company of Venture Capital Accel partners. Despite billionaire offers by Yahoo! And MTVZuckerberg refuses every acquisition, determined to maintain control over his “creature”.

The first disputes and global success

In the meantime, the disputes around “Mr. Facebook” also proliferate. THE Winklevoss twins And Divya Narendra they accuse him of having subtracted the idea of HarvardConnection (Then Connectu). After a long legal dispute, a millionaire agreement is reached, but the doubts about the real paternity of the project have never been completely evaporated.

The fact is that within a few years, Facebook turns into a global infrastructure for social communication. Alone 24 yearsZuckerberg has become a billionaire, as well as one of the most influential figures in the Tech world with a heritage of 221.2 billion USD in 2025.

From political activism to the Cambridge Analytica scandal

In Years 2010Zuckerberg begins to expose himself on political and social issues. With the creation of the organization Fwd.us It supports reforms on immigration and opposes the deportation of unmanned immigrants. But the rise of his digital creature, Facebook, also involves enormous responsibilities.

In the 2016after the first election of Donald Trump As US President, Facebook is accused of Having facilitated political disinformation. Zuckerberg promises greater control over content, starting collaborations with independent entities for fact-checking.

But it is in 2018 that the giant of Zuckerberg reaches a point of no return when he explodes it Cambridge Analytica scandal. In fact, it is discovered that the data of over 87 million users are collected and used without consent for political profiling purposes. Zuckerberg is called to testify in front of the congress. The story crashes public trust and requires Facebook to rethink their ethical responsibilities.

Facebook becomes a destination

In the 2021in an attempt to relaunch the corporate image after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Zuckerberg announces rebranding: Facebook Inc. becomes Meta Platforms. The goal is ambitious: to create an immersive ecosystem actually virtual and increased, the metaverse. But the project struggles to take off. Between the 2021 and the 2022Destination loses further 13 billion dollars in the VR sector, with an involvement of the public lower than expectations.

In the 2023Zuckerberg corrects the route and shifts attention to artificial generative intelligence, capable of producing content autonomously. Metaverse is not abandoned, but reduced to a niche area.

Farewell Fact-Checking, welcome to

After the re -election of Donald Trump in 2024, Zuckerberg radically changes his political position: Meta Dona 1 million dollars to the inaugural fund of the former president e reactivate his accounts. In the January 2025Zuckerberg says goodbye to the Fact-Checking program, supporting the need to favor freedom of expression with respect to content control. Then, in a public letter, he criticizes the Biden administration for having exerted pressure during the pandemic so that Facebook moderated health disinformation. It is a clear sign of a new ideological and strategic phase of Zuck.

The future of Meta

In the January 2025Zuckerberg announces an investment from 60 billion dollars in the development of artificial intelligence. Among the projects, the construction of a gigantic Data Center in Louisiana and the release of models to open source, accessible to developers and companies around the world. The intent is to place destination as a leader in the global race to AI, after the shadows related to the scandals and the disappointments from the “metaverse” front.