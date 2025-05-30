Who is Sebastiano Pigazzi, the Italian actor of and Just Like That 3: girlfriend, age, career

Among the thick gallery of actors who populate the third season of “And Just Like That …” – sequel to the very beloved “Sex and the City” – we also find a presence with obvious Italian origins: we are talking about Sebastiano Pigazzi, already seen on the small screen in “We Are Who We Are” by Luca Guadagnino. In the television series played by Sarah Jessica Parker plays the poet Giuseppe, but what do we know about the actor? Let’s discover his professional and private life.

Who is Sebastiano Pigazzi

Sebastiano Pigazzi was born on March 30, 1996, and although he brings a surname that in Italy sounds familiar only to professionals, he has a genetic heritage full of history: his mother is Diamante Pedersoli, daughter of the famous Bud Spencer (pseudonym of Carlo Pedersoli), while his father is an appreciation. Yet for Sebastiano the blood ties have never been a business card, especially in a context like the US one where, as he himself admits, in a few they know his grandfather.

Pigazzi grows in the United States, away from the Italian spotlight and initially he does not imagine under the limelight: shy boy and little inclined to school desks, finds a refuge in the theater and a possibility. His first experiences come with works by William Shakespeare and Arthur Miller, interpreting roles in “a lot of noise for nothing” and “death of a traveler shop assistant”, in school productions that help him break the shell of insurgently. And it is precisely here that passion is born, but also the first taste of what will be its way.

The real artistic debut arrives in 2020, when he enters the cast of “We Are Who We Are”, TV series (seen in Italy on Sky) directed by Luca Guadagnino, director of films such as “I am love”, “Call me with your name” and “Challengers”: working with him is certainly not a transformative experience. After this test, the big screen also arrives, with “Time is up” (2021), and a recurring role in “and Just like that …”, sequel to the famous “Sex and the City”, where he plays the young companion of Anthony Marentino: the poet Giuseppe. On May 30, 2025 the third season of the series starts on Sky. In 2023 he also took part in three episodes of the TV series “For All Mankind”.

Despite the illustrious surname and the affection that binds him to the figure of his grandfather Bud Spencer, Pigazzi wants to reiterate that the road has not been flattened. Indeed, in the decisive moments of his life he had to face the resistance of the family, worried about the difficulties of an uncertain career. Among the paternal hesitations and maternal caution, Sebastiano still chooses to attempt and today, with determination and talent, a space is being built of its own, far from the shortcuts and close to true work.

However, the young actor admitted to still keep some films from the illustrious grandfather to watch, as if to delay the moment of the final detachment. For him those DVDs are successful films and, at the same time, a lively connection with a deep part of his identity.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2023, Sebastiano Pigazzi wanted to specify that he particularly holds his privacy, highlighting his poor aptitude for the world of social networks and underlining that, despite being engaged, he prefers not to specify the identity of the person concerned. We do not know, therefore, two years later if the actor is currently sentimentally busy or not.

