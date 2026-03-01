Who is the fourth official in football, what does the fourth official do and what is its daring origin

Fourth official in football. Generated with AI.



The origin of the role of the “fourth official” in football is more recent than you might think. The birth of this figure, in fact, can be traced back to February 25, 1999. On this date during the Ligue 1 match between Marseille And Strasbourgthe referee Bruno Ruffray he suffered severe pain in his calf and was no longer able to run. At that point the linesman took his place Perrot which was in turn replaced by a referee-fan present in the stands. From then on, the importance of this figure began to be discussed more and more, so much so that, following a change to the regulation, the definitive introduction of what was called “fourth officer”. Obviously, beyond the purely substitute functions that it covers today, there are several equally important ones that contribute to ensuring the normal and correct running of every football match.

Who is the fourth officer

What happened that day at Velodrome of Marseille is incredible. The director during the race he gets injured and, obviously, cannot continue the race. It therefore replaces it linesmanbut there is still a vacancy in the referee team. At that point, the stadium speaker asks if there is an officially recognized referee in the stands and so the fans will take to the pitch Miloud Boutoubaa regional category referee who finds himself refereeing a top flight match in his city and, in all likelihood, also for his favorite team.

Beyond the curious episode that led to the installation of this figure, let’s try to better understand who he is exactly and what he does fourth officer. The referee team that operates on the pitch is currently composed as follows: refereetwo assistants, fourth officer and possible referees or assistants reserve. VAR andAVARInstead, they assist the referee from the famous video room. The two assistants are also known as linesmen and their function, better known than the protagonist of the article, is to support the referee in different situations such as throw-ins, corner or goal kicks, offsides, etc.

What it does and what it is used for in football: the main tasks

The fourth officer, contrary to what we are often led to believe, carries out functions of fundamental importance, aimed at ensuring the normal and correct conduct of a football match.