Who is Yerin Ha, the actress who plays Sophie in Bridgerton 4 (and where we have already seen her)

Yerin Ha is the new female protagonist of Bridgerton. In the fourth chapter of the Netflix series, created by Shonda Rhymes, the young actress plays the character of Sophie Beckett, love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, second child of the family at the center of the fourth chapter of the series.

In Bridgerton 4, Yerin plays the role of a mysterious and fascinating masked lady dressed in silver who Benedict Beridgerton is immediately obsessed with for her beauty but, above all, for her intelligence and preparation. In reality, Sophie is a maid and when fate brings Benedict and Sophie together again, the young man is torn between his affection for this charming maid and the mysterious girl dressed in silver, without realizing that they are the same person.

His inability to recognize them as the same woman, however, risks extinguishing the undeniable spark that binds them. Can love really overcome everything, even class barriers?

Who is Yerin Ha, Sophie from Bridgerton 4: her Korean origins, her studies, where we have already seen her

Born in 1998, Yerin Ha was born in Sydney, Australia, to both South Korean parents. His grandmother, in fact, is Son Sook, a well-known Korean actress and politician. As a teenager, Yerin decided to become an actress and began studying acting in South Korea, at the Kaywon High School of Arts in Seoul where she studied for 3 years.

After graduating in Fine Arts, Yerin specialized in acting at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney and thus began her theater career. She then made her TV debut in the series Reef Break but the real turning point came in 2019 when she was chosen to become the co-star in the science fiction series based on the video game of the same name, “Halo”, available on Paramount+.

She then starred in the Australian miniseries “Bad Behavior” in 2023, in three episodes of the series “Dune: Prophecy”, available on Sky and NOW, in the Australian Netflix miniseries “Shadows in the Water” and then landed in the cast of “Bridgerton 4” as the female protagonist.

Yerin was also named a 2021 “rising star” by the Casting Guild of Australia and we are sure that after “Bridgerton” her career will take off.

