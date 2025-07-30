Who produces more uranium in the world? Here are the latest data

Is the Kazakhstan to guide the world production of uranium With 21,227 tons produced in 2022, followed by Canada and Namibia. Uranium is a key resource in the energy transition, especially for the sustainable production of energy electricity through the fission. Today, about the 10% of world electricity, corresponding to beyond 2600 TWH (Teramo/Ora) is produced precisely through nuclear fission. In comparison with traditional fossil fuels, theUranium-235 (U-235) has an energy potential 2-3 million times higher. In fact, the fission of 1 kg of U-235 can produce up to 24,000,000 kWh (Kilowatt/Ora) of heatcompared to 8 kwh and to 12 kWh products, respectively, from the combustion of 1 kg of coal And 1 kg of oil. In addition, after enrichment and use in nuclear reactors, 1 kg of natural uranium can produce up to 45,000 kWh of electricitysufficient to feed a house for beyond 10 years and equivalent to the electrical production obtainable from the combustion of approx 10,000 kg Of petrolium or 14,000 kg of coal.

For this reason, the uranium also plays a strategic role from a geopolitical point of view. Coming on uranium deposits on its territory means holding a significant power of exchange and sale on the international market.

Production of uranium by state. Credits: World Population Review.



According to the latest estimates on the website of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) – The World Association for Nuclear Energy – the Kazakhstan is the main manufacturer of uranium, with beyond 21,227 tons produced in 2022equivalent to about 43% of global production, which amounts to 49,355 tons. Follow the Canada with 7,351 tons, the Namibia with 5,613 tons, Australia with 4,553 tons and Uzbekistan With 3,300 tons, equal to 15%, 11%, 9% and 7% of world production respectively. In particular, the largest mine producer of Uranium in 2022 was the Cigar Lakelocated in Canadawhich alone contributed to almost all national production, with about 6.928 tons.

Ranking of the main producing countries between 2013 and 2022. Credits: WNA.



Compared to the previous decade, in about 2022 the 56% of the uranium was produced through the technique of Lisciviation in situ (In-Situ Leaching), which provides for the extraction of the resource directly from the mining deposits, through the injection in the subsoil of one solution capable of dissolve Uranium minerals, followed by the subsequent extraction of the solution through wells pumping. It is an innovative technology, which does not require excavations, excavations or removal of the soil, therefore resulting more ecological than the classic mines, but also more convenient from an economic point of view. On the contrary, about 38% of the uranium produced in 2022 comes from the conventional mineral extraction processes, while about 6% was obtained as a by -product of enrichment processes.

On a larger temporal scale, the global Uranium production has reached the lowest level in 2020 (equal to about 47,731 tons), due to the closure of numerous mines during the pandemic of COVID-19. 2022 recorded an increase in 3% compared to that ten -year minimum. Despite this slight increase, the quantities produced in 2022 remain lower than 9%–22% Compared to the levels recorded in the period 2013-2019 and only the 74% of world demand.