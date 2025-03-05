Who was Bruno Pizzul for us who grew up with his commentary





If you remember the national teams of the national team with the voice of Bruno Pizzul, while that of Nando Martellini have learned to recognize it from the vintage movies of the Mundial 82 and precedents, then you are part of the last generation of Italian witnesses of the football of the past.

A football still not in the hands of pay TV, in which the championship days were not spread over four days and nine different time slots. A kick to follow with radio and televideo, waiting to see goals at 90 ° minute or at sports Sunday (or pressing).

Above all, a football in which the national team games were an event to follow even when it was qualifications to the World Cup or European Championships, not a poorly endured interruption of our fantasy football tournaments.

Merit, in part, also of the education given to us precisely from that homone that had dressed the Catania shirt before a knee injury that forced him to leave football played. And it is not accidental that, before entering Rai in 1969, he also did the teacher.

Because Bruno Pizzul was undoubtedly a teacher for all those who were lucky enough to listen to his commentary. Never excessive, always precise, clear, punctual, and exciting.

The magical nights of Totò Schillaci in Italy ’90, the goals of Roberto Baggio before the cursed wrong penalty of Pasadena in the USA ’94, still the divin pigtail that touches the qualifying goal against France in ’98, the miracles of Toldo against Holland in Amsterdam in 2000 and the tragic Golden Goal of Trezeguet in the final. Until the nightmare byron Moreno in 2002, to his latest World Cup as a blue commentator.

Dear Bruno, we are sure that you have made time to forgive those who made you wrong, from the cynical and baro fate that deprived you of the joy of making the whole country exult, to those who at the time insinuated that you brought unfortunate. Personally, when in 2006 we finally hinted the World Cup, we were very sorry not to live that night with your voice (and we would have liked to listen to you also in the 2021 final).

Just a few days ago we saw a piece of an interview with Angelo Pintus in which he told about your lunch together in the Mediaset canteen, and how was your one enough “Can you spend the Saleee?” to make everyone present burst in a roar.

Merit of your voice, so unique and recognizable yet so imitable, as Pintus but also by all of us. But even more, thanks to the elegance and the class with which you grew up, and told, an entire generation of Italians. In the field and home.