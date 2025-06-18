Who was Pier Paolo Pasolini, a short biography of the great intellectual and director killed in Ostia in 1975

At the first test of maturity 2025, the highly anticipated author of the track A, that is the analysis of the text, was the unforgettable and multifaceted Pier Paolo Pasolinione of the most important poets, writers and directors of the Italian twentieth century, killed 52 years old by Giuseppe Pelosi for a quarrel (even if Pasolini circulate on the murder from the time alternative theories that refuse the judicial truth established in court).

Born in Bologna in 1922 and died in Ostia in 1975, he was one of the most famous Italian intellectuals, and in his career he experienced many forms of art, ranging between poetry, fiction, journalism and cinema. From Communist ideologyhe always refused orthodoxy, expressing original and innovative ideas on society and politics. From the point of view of private life, it was openly homosexualwhich, in a period in which homosexuality was considered reproven, forced him to face controversy and difficulties. Both in literary and cinematographic works, he told the world of the last and marginalized and expressed criticisms of modernity and consumption society. Was killed in 1975 From the young Pino Pelosi, with whom he had secluded himself to consume sexual intercourse. The story, however, is not never been clarified to the end And it is suspected that the murder had been committed by other people.

Birth and youth of Pier Paolo Pasolini

Pier Paolo Pasolini was born in Bologna on March 5, 1922. He was the son of a Army officer and an elementary teacher. Due to the father’s profession, the family was forced to move several times and as a child Pasolini stayed in various cities of northern Italy. In summer, however, he used to spend the holidays a Casarsa della Deliziain the province of Pordenone, a country of origin of the mother.

In the second half of the 1930s, the family moved to Emilia and in 1939 Pasolini enrolled in the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bologna.

Pasolini (in the center) in 1940 in Bologna



Three years later he published the volume Poems in Casarsahis first poetic collection, written in Friulian dialect. In 1943, recalled to arms, he managed to avoid capture by the Germans taking refuge in Casarsa. The brother Guidopartisan of the Catholic area, was killed in 1945 in the Porzus massacre.

Political maturation and literary career: Pasolini from Casarsa to Rome

At the end of the Second World War, Pasolini obtained his degree and embarked on his teacher career. In 1947 he enrolled in the Italian Communist Partyparticipating in the election campaign for the 1948 elections. The following year, however, he suffered a trial for obscene actsbecause it was discovered that he had secluded with two boys. At the time, homosexuality was considered one fixed condition And, although he had been acquitted, Pasolini was expelled from the party and fired from the school. In 1950, being too visible, He moved with his mother to Romecity in which he lived until death. In the early days, he had to face serious economic difficulties, but he managed to continue his career as a writer. In 1955 he published Boys of lifea neorealist novel in which he rawly described the life of the Roman villages. Since he also told the homosexual experiences of the “boys of life”, he suffered a new trial for obscenity, which will end with acquittal. Two years later, he gave the press the poetic collection The ashes of Gramsci and in 1959 he published the novel A violent lifealso of neorealist genre, but more mature and politicized.

On Gramsci’s tomb in the 1950s



Thanks to his works, Pasolini it became a famous and appreciated intellectualalthough it was unveiled to the most traditionalist and conservative components of public opinion. From a political point of view, he continued to be close to the Communist Party, but showed himself far from Marxist orthodoxy and in 1956 he declared himself contrary to the Soviet invasion of Hungary

Pasolini’s cinema and the last few years

Since the 1960s, Pasolini dedicated himself above all to the cinema, bringing marginalized people and victims of social exclusion to the big screen. His first director’s film was Beggarreleased in 1961, of which a young man belonging to the Roman sub -ruling is the protagonist, forced to live the day. The following year he came out in theaters Mom Romefocused on the story of a prostitute (played by Anna Magnani). In the following years Pasolini made ten other feature films, including Birds and birdsstarring Totò, and some documentaries. Through cinema, Pasolini expressed his criticism of modernity and the homologation of tastes induced by the media. Since 1962 he tied himself professionally and sentimentally to the young man Ninetto Davoliwhich will make it debut as an actor and love until death. He also continued to write poems and took Position against youth rebellious movementsfrom which the movement of the sixty -eight will arise, believing that they were part of an internal comparison to the bourgeoisie and non -carriers of real Revolutionary instances.

Ninetto Davoli in the film Il Decameron (1971)



In the 70s, he continued his career as a director and collaborated with various newspapers, including Corriere della Sera, expressing his ideas on the main events and criticizing not only the ruling class, but also fashions and consumer lifestyle. Some articles will be collected in the anthology Corsari writings.

His ideas on alienation, conformism, sexual morality, are still current today. Pasolini proved to be a careful observer of reality And he saw in advance the “monsters” that progress was generating.

The Momicide Pasolini: who was to kill him?

Pasolini was killed in the Night between the first and 2 November 1975 At the Ostia hydroscal, on the Roman coast. The judicial truth wants the killer to be Giuseppe Pelosi, called Pino La Ranaa teenager adapted by Pasolini at the Termini station. The two would have secluded to consume sexual intercourse, but, having burst a violent quarrel, Pelosi would have killed Pasolini by investing him with his car.

Pino Pelosi in 1975



On the murder, however, they have also been advanced Alternative theories. According to some authors, Pasolini was attracted to Ostia with the excuse of the Return of the coils of his latest film, Salò or the 120 days of Sodomawho had been stolen, and there he was massacred by a group of fascists and criminals, who wanted to punish him because he was a communist and homosexual. Another theory wants that they were involved in the murder Some managers of Eniintimidated by the fact that Pasolini could make uncomfortable revelations about Enrico Mattei’s death. To date, no alternative theory is proven.