Who was the witches’ familiar and why did it often look like a black cat

The world of witches it is made up not only of potions and spells, but also of silent black, winged or furry companions: i families. But what does this evocative word really mean and why has it always been associated with witches? The term derives from the Latin familiaris – i.e. “of the house”, “domestic” – with the meaning of servant, and behind it there was a simple but powerful idea: that the witch never works alone, but has an “evil spirit” (which is seen as a minor demon given to her by one of her peers or even by the devil himself) her servant and supernatural ally who assists her in her spells, spies on and damages her enemies or even gives her power. In short, familiars are the eyes and ears of wizards and witches.

To better understand where this figure originated, we need to go back a few centuries, more specifically to 16th and 17th century Europe, the era in which the witch huntwhen the figure of the familiar begins to become popular, already known in Anglo-Saxon mythology and folklore where it was known as “familiar”.

Historical origins of the familiar and popular beliefs about his figure

In the Middle Ages from the witch hunt being accused of “having a familiar” was more than an insult: it was a proof of guilt which led to court and then possibly to the stake. In reports of witchcraft trials, such as those in England or Scotland in the 16th century, familiars were described in the guise of various animals: black cats, dogs, mice, rats, spiders, insects and underwires above all. They were thought of as incarnate demons who came fed with blood or milksometimes through the witch’s own fingers or from other bumps (such as leeks). There are also testimonies of particular animals that defy the laws of nature such as giant flies, wolf dogs, manticores or porcupines that are soft to the touch, but the characteristic they had in common was always the same: being shape-shifting evil spirits capable of altering their appearance.

Naturally, the presence of shape-shifting beings incarnated in domestic animals acted as a catalyst and allowed the witch to practice witchcraft and the acquisition of supernatural and occult powers aimed at causing harm to others: anathemas, spells, possessions, sabbats and curses were the creators of which the perpetrators were accused by the Church because they were against the dictates and moral norms of the time. Following this thought, various conspiracies were created and many trials against witches were perpetrated, among which the most famous should be remembered: that of Salem in North America. The consequences of these actions enhanced by pre-existing social problems and tensions led many women to be unjustly ostracized, punished and in extreme cases even killed.

According to research byUniversity of Hertfordshiresuperstitions related to winged familiars actually led to declines in nocturnal raptor populations in 16th-century England because they were associated with witchcraft. In particular, owls, owls and other nocturnal beings considered bringers of misfortune ended up being persecuted and killed by local populations.

From symbol of fear to pop icon in fantasy literature

The “familiar” is therefore not just a cat or an animal that acts as a mascot in a story or a fairy tale, but a powerful symbol of witchcraft and of social fear whose roots lie in an era of persecution, superstition and control.

Once the witch’s invisible companion, today he has become an icon in pop culture, from horror films to cosplay, often revolutionizing the negative image traditionally entrusted to him. For example, in the saga Harry Potter by JK Rowling, owls, and in particular Hedwig the owl, become an emblem of intelligence, loyalty and communication between worlds. Then we have the haunted familiar par excellence, represented by black cat Salem in the 1996 sitcom “Sabrina the Bewitched” where he becomes an ironic and biting companion; or again in the film “Kiki – Home deliveries” by Studio Ghibli, the cat Jiji takes on sweet and everyday tones and acts both as a mediator between the witch and the world and to tell the story of Kiki’s personal growth and autonomy.

From demonic spirits to iconic traveling companions, familiars reflect the way society has fascinatingly transformed fear into a symbol of affection, irony and mystery.