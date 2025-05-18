Why almost all lifts have a mirror: here are 3 reasons

If you’ve ever wondered because in almost all lifts there is at least one mirrorknow that the answer goes far beyond simple vanity or the opportunity to settle your hair before reaching the office. The presence of the mirrors inside the cabins is actually a very specific design choice, designed to meet needs psychologicalOf safety and of accessibility integrated between the requirements of the European legislation En 81 (directive 2014/33/EU). In a closed, mobile and often crowded space like the lift, a mirror can make a big difference in the way we perceive the journey and interact with the environment and other passengers. The mirror, in fact, has three main functions: reduces the sensation of claustrophobia, increases perceived security (and real), e facilitates access and maneuverability For people in a wheelchair.

Mirrors reduce claustrophobia in the elevators with a visual illusion

Human beings, by their nature, are not led to find themselves at ease in closed spaces and free of visual stimuli. The lift, with its small size, the scarcity of reference points and the feeling of not having control over the situation, can easily generate discomfort, in particular in those suffering from claustrophobia. This condition – which consists of an intense and irrational fear of closed spaces – can cause symptoms such as tachycardia, sweating, sense of oppression and dizziness.

Inserting a mirror inside the elevator is a simple but effective strategy to mitigate, at least a little, all these sensations. The reflective surface creates aOptical illusion of greater depth and amplitude of spacereducing the perception of being confined to a “metal box”. In fact, the mirror manages to deceive the brain, inducing a more airy perception of the surrounding environment, which helps to lower the level of stress. In this way, even a short journey between two floors becomes more tolerable and less anxious.

More control, more security

Another fundamental reason why lifts are equipped with mirrors concerns the safety. In a restricted space where you often find yourself in the company of strangers, being able to see what happens behind your shoulders is reassuring. In fact, the mirror allows you to keep the entire environment under control, observing others’ behaviors and expressions without having to physically turn the face or body. This additional visibility not only contributes to reduce social anxiety – that is, that discomfort that can be tried in sharing personal space with strangers – but also acts as a deterrent for unwanted acts.

In addition to passive surveillance, mirrors can also be useful in more trivial situations but still relevant for safety, such as the transport of bulky objects or the need to avoid collisions with other passengers during the climb or descent.

A matter of accessibility

The third reason, often neglected, is of an inclusive nature and concerns the People with motor disabilitiesin particular who uses one wheelchair. The elevators, especially those installed in more dated buildings, do not always have the space necessary to allow large maneuvers. In these cases, being able to count on a mirror enormously facilitates the entry, exit and rotation operations.

The mirror placed on the rear wall of the elevator allows those who enter to control what happens behind it, improving autonomy and reducing the risk of impacts or difficulties during reversing maneuvers. This type of precaution is consistent with the European safety and accessibility standards, such as the Directive EN 81conceived by Cen (European Normation Committee) and integrated into the Directive 2014/33/EUwhich establishes specific technical requirements to ensure the inclusion of all users, regardless of their physical skills.